Study.com Survey Says…Electoral What? Confusion Reigns Among Students, Teachers And Parents On Election Process

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's young people need an education on the election process — and so do their teachers. According to a new survey from Study.com, four out of ten students say they have no understanding of what the electoral college is, and perhaps surprisingly, a similar proportion of teachers — and parents — admit they don't understand, either.

A snapshot of the Study.com's survey findings shows:

Students don't understand the electoral college:

40 percent of college students say they don't understand the electoral college process.

43 percent of students in grades 7-12 say they have no understanding of the electoral college process.

And neither do teachers or parents:

44 percent of K-12 teachers report they don't understand the electoral college process.

43 percent of parents say they don't understand the electoral college process.

Study.com Survey Says is a monthly research project conducted by Study.com to provide regular snapshots of teachers, parents and students' perspectives on the world of learning. Study.com surveyed 231 K-12 teachers, 201 K-12 students and 146 parents from October 1-5, 2020 to examine topical issues related to education, election knowledge and the COVID-19 Learning Cliff. Click here for all of the findings from the study.

