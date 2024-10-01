Study.com's Free AI-Enabled Praxis Core Prep Receives Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Secondary Education

Study.com recognized in The Best Tools for Back-to-School Awards for supporting aspiring teachers with AI-powered learning to diversify the educator pipeline

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, which opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators per month with its K-12, college course and test preparation online learning platform, recently received Tech & Learning's Excellence in Back-to-School Award in the Secondary Education category for its free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep course. Study.com is an official test prep partner of ETS Praxis®.

Tech & Learning 2024 "Best Tools for Back to School" helps readers find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. "With emerging technology like AI exploding just as ESSER funds are dwindling in schools nationwide, our readers count on Tech & Learning to curate the best products out there to support an equitable, effective learning environment," said Christine Weiser, Content Director, Tech & Learning. "The winning products met our evaluation criteria to qualify for this prestigious list."

Study.com's AI-powered Praxis Core Test Prep, which launched earlier this year in conjunction with an ETS partnership, offers personalized learning experiences tailored to each user's unique strengths and areas for improvement. Through interactive lessons, practice tests, and real-time feedback, aspiring teachers gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed on the Praxis Core exams—essential for entering the teaching profession.

"With teacher shortages at a critical level and gaps in educator diversity, we saw an opportunity to support aspiring educators by making test prep more accessible, personalized and effective, said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact, Study.com. "To receive this recognition from Tech & Learning validates our commitment to strengthening and diversifying the teacher pipeline. We know teachers are at the heart of learning, and we are proud to offer aspiring teachers even more free resources to succeed."

The free Praxis Core Test Prep is part of Study.com's broader initiative to remove financial and accessibility barriers for aspiring educators. With more than 1,800 video lessons, quizzes and personalized study plans, the program adapts in real-time to help learners focus on the areas where they need the most support, making it easier to master the material and pass the exams.

The Tech & Learning Excellence in Back-to-School Awards recognize exceptional products that support teachers and students in K-12 and higher education. By honoring Study.com's AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, the award spotlights the platform's ability to address the growing needs of both aspiring teachers and the education system.

For more information about Study.com's free Praxis Core Prep resources, visit: https://praxis.ets.org/tomorrows-teacher/study-partnership.html

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. With learners and educators in more than 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last two consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

