Study.com's K12 Learn Solution Achieves Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com is pleased to announce that its K12 Learn solution has been awarded the Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products: Product Certification from Digital Promise. This esteemed certification demonstrates the company's commitment to leveraging research on learning sciences to inform and enhance the design of their learning platform.

The Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise signifies that Study.com's K12 Learn has undergone a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating a substantial integration of research-based principles into its instructional design. This certification serves as a valuable resource for educators, school leaders, and families seeking educational technology that is grounded in proven methodologies for effective learning.

"We are honored to receive the Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing educators and students with a learning platform that is not only innovative but also backed by sound research principles," said Chris Mancini, Chief Growth Officer. "At Study.com we open the door to the life changing impact of education, and this certification underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based solutions."

Study.com's K12 Learn is a comprehensive educational platform offering a range of curriculum, skills practice, and assessment components designed to support diverse learners in middle and high schools. The solution features multimedia microlessons, repeated practice, and built-in supports to facilitate personalized instruction. With seamless integration into major Learning Management Systems, Study.com's K12 Learn empowers educators to streamline teaching tasks and focus more on instruction.

Currently adopted in over 10,000 school districts, Study.com's K12 Learn embodies pedagogical innovation by providing evidence-based personalized learning tailored to diverse learners across all subjects with a focus in science and social studies curriculum. The platform's ability to address the multifaceted challenges in education today positions it as a beacon of effective pedagogy.

The certification process involved Study.com submitting comprehensive evidence to Digital Promise, showcasing the alignment between the product's design philosophy and research on how students learn. The company also demonstrated its commitment to transparency by making this research accessible to the public.

Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials at Digital Promise, remarked, "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to Study.com's K12 Learn for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

The Research-Based Design Product Certification employs a competency-based learning framework, developed in collaboration with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and educators across the United States. Additional details about the framework's development can be found in Digital Promise's reports, "Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications (2020)" and "An Overlooked Indicator of Edtech Quality: The Use of Learning Sciences Research (2022)."

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30m learners and educators a month through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring, and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

