StudyFetch Launches Collaboration with NVIDIA to Bring Cutting-Edge NVIDIA Training to High School Students Nationwide

Collaboration Launches at Howard University GTC DC Watch Party

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StudyFetch , the world's leading AI-powered studying and learning platform for institutions, students, teachers, and parents for more than five million users, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to bring NVIDIA Training to high school students nationwide, starting with the NVAcademy 'AI for All' course. Students from Friendship Public Charter School and Richard Wright Schools are piloting the program and participated in the announcement this morning at a Howard University watch party, as part of NVIDIA's GTC DC conference, taking place October 27-29.

Through this collaboration, StudyFetch is adapting NVIDIA Training content specifically for high school students and delivering it through StudyFetch's AI-powered learning platform. This makes world-class AI education - previously available primarily to professionals and university students - accessible to high schoolers for the first time at scale.

StudyFetch is an NVIDIA Inception Partner. As a member of NVIDIA's global startup ecosystem, StudyFetch has access to NVIDIA technology, expertise, and ecosystem. StudyFetch and NVIDIA are among 140 companies nationwide to sign the Pledge to America's Youth , the White House initiative to ensure every K-12 student in America is prepared for the opportunities and challenges of an AI-powered economy. This collaboration demonstrates what fulfillment looks like: transformative AI education in students' hands, today.

"NVIDIA has made an extraordinary impact on the world by building the infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence," said Esan Durrani, CEO of StudyFetch. "Now it's time to focus on the force and weight of that impact, and what better starting point than addressing a broken education system that leaves too many students behind."

The pilot schools will serve as proof points for what's possible when purpose-built AI meets real classrooms. Students gain immediate access to StudyFetch's AI-powered learning system, which prioritizes transparency, safety, and is designed specifically for educational outcomes rather than surface-level automation. These initial implementations set the foundation for nationwide expansion, demonstrating a scalable model for responsible AI deployment in education.

The collaboration addresses an urgent reality: America cannot afford delays in preparing students for an AI-driven world, particularly as the nation faces mounting competition in the global ideas economy.

StudyFetch and NVIDIA share an unwavering commitment to offer every student a true learning platform - one that prioritizes genuine learning over technological novelty. These DC pilot schools represent the first step in a larger mission to ensure high school students nationwide have equitable access to transformative educational experiences.

"AI in education is a national security issue," said Sam Whitaker, VP of Social Impact and Strategic Initiatives at StudyFetch. "There's no room for compromise, no time for half-measures. Every student deserves the best, and this collaboration will help StudyFetch and NVIDIA ensure they get it."

"NVIDIA is committed to making AI education accessible to everyone," said Louis Stewart, Head of Ecosystems Development at NVIDIA. "With the support of the White House and by working with partners like StudyFetch to equip students, teachers, and developers with the tools and training to harness accelerated computing, we're helping build the next generation of engineers, developers, researchers and innovators who will shape the AI era."

