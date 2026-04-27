STULZ USA and President, Brian Hatmaker, Nominated for Maryland Tech Council ICON Awards

FREDERICK, Md., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STULZ USA, a leading provider of precision cooling and air handling solutions for mission-critical applications, is proud to announce that both the company and its President have been nominated for the Maryland Tech Council (MTC) ICON Awards.

STULZ USA has been nominated for Tech Company of the Year, while President Brian Hatmaker has been recognized as a nominee for CEO of the Year. The Maryland Tech Council seeks to celebrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact across Maryland's technology and life sciences communities.

STULZ USA plays a critical role in supporting the infrastructure that powers today's digital economy. The company designs and domestically manufactures advanced climate control solutions that enable the reliable operation of data centers and other tech environments.

With its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations based in Frederick, Maryland, STULZ USA employs nearly 500 people and has been a longstanding contributor to the region's manufacturing sector and economic development. The company's solutions support IT closets, data centers, healthcare, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

"These nominations reflect the strength of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to supporting the critical digital infrastructure that keeps businesses and communities connected," said Brian Hatmaker, President of STULZ USA. "We are honored to be recognized by the Maryland Tech Council alongside so many innovative organizations and leaders."

The Maryland Tech Council recently launched the Data Center Alliance of Maryland, an initiative focused on advancing public understanding of the data center industry's economic contributions, workforce opportunities, and role in supporting digital infrastructure. As demand for data continues to grow, STULZ USA remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable cooling solutions that help enable this evolving landscape.

The ICON Awards ceremony will take place on May 21, bringing together leaders and organizations from across the region to celebrate excellence and innovation.

About STULZ USA

STULZ USA is a globally recognized leader in precision cooling solutions, specializing in innovative and energy-efficient systems for mission-critical environments, including data centers, telecom facilities, and industrial applications. With a legacy spanning more than 75 years, STULZ combines deep engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver unmatched quality, reliability, and performance.

SOURCE STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.