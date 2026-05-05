STULZ USA Announces New Manufacturing and Innovation Facility in Denton, Texas

Expansion underscores long-term investment in U.S. market and commitment to supporting digital infrastructure growth

DENTON, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STULZ USA, a global leader in mission-critical cooling solutions, announced plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility in Denton, Texas, adjacent to its existing location opened in 2025. This expansion represents a significant investment in both the North American market and the local Denton community, reinforcing STULZ's commitment to supporting the rapidly growing demand for advanced cooling technologies.

Announcement at the ribbon cutting. Overhead shot of new building Drone shot of new building

The new facility will encompass approximately 300,000 square feet and is expected to open in Spring 2027. It will serve as a hub for manufacturing and testing of both air-cooled and liquid-cooled solutions designed for digital infrastructure applications, including data centers and other mission-critical environments.

"This expansion reflects our continued confidence in the North American market and our commitment to being closer to our customers," said Brian Hatmaker, President of STULZ USA. "By growing our presence in Denton, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality cooling solutions that meet the evolving needs of digital infrastructure across the country."

Strategically located next to STULZ USA's existing Denton facility, the new building will enhance operational efficiency, increase production capacity, and support faster delivery timelines for customers throughout the United States.

In addition to expanding manufacturing capabilities, the project is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, further contributing to economic growth in the Denton region.

"Denton has proven to be an ideal location for our operations, thanks to its strong workforce, supportive business environment, and central proximity to our customers," added Brian. "We're proud to continue investing in this community and building long-term partnerships here."

The expansion aligns with STULZ's global strategy to scale production and innovation in key markets, while supporting the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance cooling solutions in the digital age.

About STULZ USA

STULZ USA is a globally recognized leader in precision cooling solutions, specializing in innovative and energy-efficient systems for mission-critical environments, including data centers, telecom facilities, and industrial applications. With a legacy spanning more than 75 years, STULZ combines deep engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver unmatched quality, reliability, and performance.

SOURCE STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.