Stumble Launches as a New Emotional Support Platform, Appoints Xavier Lampkin as Chief Technology Officer

A trauma-informed digital space blending AI and human connection to support people through loneliness, heartbreak, and life transitions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumble, a new emotional support platform designed to help people navigate loneliness, heartbreak, and major life transitions, officially launched today. The company also announced that Xavier Lampkin has joined the founding team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"Stumble was born out of the moments people usually hide — the quiet ones where you're trying to hold it together but don't know who to talk to," said Sara McArthur Pierce, Co-Founder of Stumble. "We wanted to build something that feels safe, human, and real. A place where people can pause, reflect, and remember they're not broken — they're just going through something."

Stumble aims to fill the growing gap between traditional social media and formal mental health services by offering a space for reflection, anonymous peer connection, and AI-supported guidance — without positioning itself as therapy or clinical care.

"Stumble gives people a private space to process what they're going through — whether that's through guided reflection, journaling, or connecting anonymously with others who understand," said Joe Martin, Founder of Stumble. "We're combining responsible AI with human moderation to make emotional support more accessible, without the pressure or stigma that often comes with traditional platforms."

The platform blends responsible AI with human moderation to provide users with a safe environment for emotional processing, journaling, and connecting with others going through similar experiences. Stumble also includes built-in pathways to external support resources for users who may need additional help.

Xavier Lampkin joins Stumble as CTO after years of experience building scalable consumer products and leading engineering teams across startups and growth-stage companies. In his role, Lampkin will oversee all technical strategy, product architecture, and platform development.

"Stumble is tackling a real human problem that technology hasn't addressed well," said Lampkin. "We're building something that's technically ambitious, but grounded in empathy. The goal isn't to replace human connection — it's to make it more accessible."

Stumble is currently available via early access, with a public rollout planned throughout 2026.

Stumble also launches with several thousand people already on its waitlist.

About Stumble

Stumble is a new kind of social wellness platform — the safe, empathetic space between heartbreak and your next chapter. With features like anonymous onboarding, mood check-ins, community Tribes, journaling, and a Gentle Support Button, Stumble empowers people to heal on their own terms while building meaningful connections. Join the waitlist today!

