STV Appoints Chris Statham as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced that Chris Statham has joined the firm as chief financial officer.

In this role, Statham will be responsible for advancing the goals of STV's 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, strengthening financial operations and executing the firm's financial strategy to further drive the rapid growth STV has experienced over the past few years.

Transformational growth requires transformational leadership, so we are excited to welcome Chris to STV Post this Chris Statham Joins STV as New CFO

"Since launching our Strategic Plan, our company has grown significantly, with 3,000 employees and more than 60 offices in North America," said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. "Transformational growth like this requires transformational leadership, so we are excited to welcome Chris to our team as we gain momentum on our strategy and further position the firm for growth in the future."

A seasoned finance and strategy executive, Statham joins STV with over 25 years of experience working in the engineering industry and with some of the largest and most complex public financial institutions and private equity firms across the country. He has deep expertise in financial planning, modelling, risk, accounting, technology and mergers and acquisitions and has successfully reimagined and redesigned project and financial management processes to support long-term growth and improve efficiency.

Statham holds a bachelor's degree in business and economics from Lehigh University and a master's in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York.

About STV

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 60 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com.

