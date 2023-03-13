Stylist Sean James Creates Jamie Lee Curtis' Iconic Pixie Hair-Do with FHI Heat Tools and Styling Products for the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Celebrity Hairstylist Sean James shares his step-by-step "How-To" for the hair design of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Oscar Winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Jamie Lee Curtis' long-time Hairstylist Sean James partnered with professional grade hair tool and styling product brand FHI Heat for the design and execution of the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture winner's hair. To achieve her iconic Pixie hairstyle, Sean James used two key FHI Heat hair tools, and three styling products, for his design and shares his "How To" and exclusive Behind the Scenes photos.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Nominee Jamie Lee Curtis

Step 1: On cleansed, towel-dried hair, spray FHI Heat's Stylus High Altitude Root Lift Spray evenly across the head to deliver lift and volume.

Step 2: Using FHI Heat's Innovator Pro Power Speed Dryer, and a small round brush, lift and bend the hair from the root.

Step 3: Use an FHI Heat Platform Plus Curve 1" Flat Iron on the fringe area of hair to piece and spike it out, while still maintaining the root lift achieved from the dryer and round brush.

Step 4: Apply a small dab of FHI Heat Stylus Total Control Hairstyling Gel between fingers and manipulate crown hair spiked pieces for definition and separation.

Step 5: Generously spray with FHI Heat Stylus Stay Beautiful Light Hold Hairspray to lock in the hair definition for the night.

Hair: Sean James for FHI Heat

Make up: Grace Ahn

Stylist: Jane Ross

Gown: Dolce Gabbana

Jewelry: Kathy Waterman

Shoes: Renee Mancini

Handbag: Kendall Conrad

