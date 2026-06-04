SU Group Awarded Next-Generation Cross-Border Security and High-Speed Vehicle Clearance System Installation

HONG KONG, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it was awarded a high-profile installation of a cross-border security and high-speed vehicle clearance system for the new Huanggang Port, designed to be a prominent, high-traffic facility connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

"This project is another important validation of our ability to support high-security, high-throughput public infrastructure," said SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan. "The new Huanggang Port was built for speed, scale and around-the-clock operation, and our UVSS technology plays a critical role in helping strengthen vehicle inspection without creating unnecessary bottlenecks. We believe reference projects like this can strengthen our credibility as we pursue additional opportunities in ports, border checkpoints, logistics hubs, transportation facilities and other government security environments."

Key Takeaways

Strategic infrastructure reference win: SU Group was awarded the supply and installation of an integrated Under Vehicle Surveillance System, or UVSS, for the new Huanggang Port, a major 24/7 border crossing facility connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

SU Group was awarded the supply and installation of an integrated Under Vehicle Surveillance System, or UVSS, for the new Huanggang Port, a major 24/7 border crossing facility connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Leverages AI for higher security and superior system performance: SU Group's system is powered by AI-enabled image processing to help compensate for uneven vehicle drive-through speeds. This function helps reduce image distortion and supports clearer, more consistent undercarriage images for operator review.

SU Group's system is powered by AI-enabled image processing to help compensate for uneven vehicle drive-through speeds. This function helps reduce image distortion and supports clearer, more consistent undercarriage images for operator review. Supports high-volume, high-speed clearance: The new port is designed to handle approximately 200,000 to 300,000 daily passenger trips and 15,000 vehicles, while reducing clearance time from about 30 minutes to approximately 5 minutes.

The new port is designed to handle approximately 200,000 to 300,000 daily passenger trips and 15,000 vehicles, while reducing clearance time from about 30 minutes to approximately 5 minutes. Six UVSS units across six lanes/locations: SU Group supplied and fully installed six UVSS systems to support vehicle inspection across multiple lanes and operating points, with each vehicle scanned individually in line with regulatory requirements.

SU Group supplied and fully installed six UVSS systems to support vehicle inspection across multiple lanes and operating points, with each vehicle scanned individually in line with regulatory requirements. AI-enabled image processing: The UVSS uses AI-supported image processing to help reduce distortion caused by uneven vehicle drive-through speeds, supporting clearer and more reliable undercarriage imaging.

The UVSS uses AI-supported image processing to help reduce distortion caused by uneven vehicle drive-through speeds, supporting clearer and more reliable undercarriage imaging. Critical layer of border security: The system enables rapid, high-resolution scanning of vehicle undercarriages to help detect contraband, hidden compartments, structural tampering and individuals attempting to conceal themselves underneath vehicles.

The new Huanggang Port is expected to open on July 1 and is designed as a next-generation, around-the-clock border crossing facility. The port is expected to feature 134 automated e-channels and 68 manual counters, with capacity to handle approximately 200,000 to 300,000 daily passenger trips and 15,000 vehicles. The facility is also expected to allow travelers to complete both Hong Kong and mainland immigration procedures in a single stop, reducing clearance time from approximately 30 minutes to about 5 minutes.

The UVSS provides rapid, high-resolution imaging of vehicle undercarriages, helping trained operators identify potential security risks such as contraband, suspicious vehicle modifications, hidden compartments, structural tampering or individuals attempting to conceal themselves beneath vehicles. In a high-volume border environment, this capability is especially important because it adds an additional layer of vehicle security without materially slowing traffic flow.

For vehicle crossings, the broader port clearance process is designed to allow drivers to remain inside their vehicles while travel documents, facial verification and fingerprint checks are conducted through the inspection console. SU Group's UVSS complements this process by separately scanning the underside of each vehicle as part of the security inspection workflow.

SU Group previously installed similar UVSS technology at another border location, further demonstrating its experience in specialized vehicle inspection and security infrastructure. The Company believes demand for integrated security, inspection and surveillance solutions will continue to grow as governments and infrastructure operators modernize border crossings, ports, transportation nodes and other critical facilities.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited