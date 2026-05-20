SU Group Wins New Government Contract; Continues Expansion

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced the Company won a new government contract for the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (CAD), as the government mandates market focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to improve workplace safety and operational efficiency.

The Hong Kong Government continues to accelerate the adoption of AI- and IoT-enabled Smart Site Safety Systems ("4S") to strengthen safety management and improve performance across public works projects. Since July 1, 2024, 4S has been mandatory for Hong Kong public works contracts, creating a clear compliance-driven market opportunity. The mandate reflects a simple but urgent need: many recent construction accidents, particularly serious incidents, may have been preventable if workers and site personnel had received timely safety alerts.

4S systems are designed to leverage a network of IoT sensors placed throughout work sites to continuously monitor a variety of important areas including structural stability, environmental conditions, and worker movements. This can help improve the site safety performance through early identification of potentially dangerous incidents or dangers and taking immediate follow-up mitigation actions. By combining real-time sensor data with AI-driven analysis, 4S can identify hazards earlier, alert site personnel faster, and support immediate mitigation actions before risks escalate into accidents.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We applaud the Hong Kong Government for taking a leadership role in advancing AI- and IoT-enabled safety solutions through the implementation of 4S. The opportunity is significant, as virtually every work site faces safety risks, and too many accidents and fatalities remain preventable. Under our latest win, we installed the 4S system for 4 Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department's construction sites of their Navigation Stations, which are used for air traffic control and related engineering services to ensure smooth and reliable operation. Our continued development of 4S opportunities builds directly on our long track record of providing industry-leading security solutions, positioning us to help customers create safer, more efficient work environments while expanding our addressable revenue base."

SU Group's 4S system integrates AI and IoT to provide:

Safety Monitoring System using AI to detect any non-compliance through sensors and AI-based cameras;

using AI to detect any non-compliance through sensors and AI-based cameras; Centralized Management using a real-time dashboard showing the safety related index and live videos;

using a real-time dashboard showing the safety related index and live videos; Digitized Tracking System tracking site plants, power tools and more on a real-time basis through a mobile network;

tracking site plants, power tools and more on a real-time basis through a mobile network; Digitalized Permit-to-Work System for High Risk Activities combining security checks, site and weather condition display, labor records and more;

combining security checks, site and weather condition display, labor records and more; Hazardous Areas Access Control by Electronic Lock and Key System alerting all customer parties whenever non-compliance detected;

alerting all customer parties whenever non-compliance detected; Tailored Real-Time Alerts for unsafe acts or dangerous situations for mobile plant operation danger zones, with vehicle anti-collision alerts using RFID;

for unsafe acts or dangerous situations for mobile plant operation danger zones, with vehicle anti-collision alerts using RFID; Non-Compliance Alerts when unsafe acts or dangerous situations are detected in specified zones;

when unsafe acts or dangerous situations are detected in specified zones; Smart Monitoring Devices for workers and frontline site personnel to provide real time monitoring;

for workers and frontline site personnel to provide real time monitoring; Confined Spaces Monitoring System providing real time monitoring of O₂, CO, CO₂, H₂S, CH₄, temperature, PM2.5 levels and more;

providing real time monitoring of O₂, CO, CO₂, H₂S, CH₄, temperature, PM2.5 levels and more; Enhanced Safety Training both onsite and remote using virtual reality headsets.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited