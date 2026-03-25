SUAVE INTRODUCES 36 NEW BEAUTY MUST-HAVES -- BRINGING PREMIUM PERFORMANCE AT EVERYDAY VALUE

From new sulfate-free haircare to men's and kids' essentials, Suave rolls out a slate of innovations designed to deliver high-performance formulas at accessible prices

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suave is launching 36 new products nationwide this spring, expanding its commitment to high-performance beauty at value prices. The rollout spans haircare, body wash, styling, deodorant, and men's and kids' products. The launch includes two new sulfate-free haircare lines that rival a $165 Oribe Supershine+ regimen and a $72 Amika Hydrorush+ system, plus a sulfate-free body wash range with scents comparable to Sol de Janeiro* – all under $7.

36 new ways to upgrade your routine -- introducing products from Suave that rival high-end hair and body care, without the big price tag. Post this Among the 36 new product launches, Suave introduces sulfate-free Hydra Gloss and Moisture Repair collections that deliver high-performance shine and hydration -- all priced under $6.

The new lineup pairs premium-inspired ingredients and multi-benefit products typically found at higher price tiers – all retailing between $1.99 and $6.99. From 10-in-1 stylers to 48-hour dry spray deodorants and family essentials, the portfolio reinforces Suave's mission to make performance-driven beauty more accessible for all.

"We spent time looking at the products people reach for every day and where we could bring something new to the routine," said Rachel Behm, Chief Marketing Officer at Suave. "This launch reflects that thinking, with new formulas across hair, body and styling designed to deliver great performance at the value people expect from Suave."

What's New? (Product Fact Sheets are Linked)

NEW Sulfate-Free Haircare Collection (Hydra Gloss + Moisture Repair) – A modern sulfate-free lineup featuring shampoo, conditioner, 5-Minute Gloss and a Moisture Repair mask designed to cleanse, hydrate and visibly transform hair. Hydra Gloss boosts shine by 37% after one use, while Moisture Repair delivers 10x more moisture and 70% less breakage, all for under $6.





– A modern sulfate-free lineup featuring shampoo, conditioner, 5-Minute Gloss and a Moisture Repair mask designed to cleanse, hydrate and visibly transform hair. Hydra Gloss boosts shine by 37% after one use, while Moisture Repair delivers 10x more moisture and 70% less breakage, all for under $6. NEW Sulfate-Free Exfoliating Body Wash Collection – The brand's first sulfate- and paraben-free exfoliating body wash gently buffs away dull skin with physical exfoliants and a rich, creamy lather. Smells as good as Sol de Janeiro – for under $5.





– The brand's first sulfate- and paraben-free exfoliating body wash gently buffs away dull skin with physical exfoliants and a rich, creamy lather. Smells as good as Sol de Janeiro – for under $5. NEW All-In-One Magic Styling Collection – New hybrid stylers infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Oil prime, protect, smooth and define in one effortless step. The new All-In-One Magic Mist Multi-Benefit Leave-In Spray and All-In-One Magic Cream Multi-Benefit Styling Cream each provide 10 essential benefits for under $5.





– New hybrid stylers infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Oil prime, protect, smooth and define in one effortless step. The new All-In-One Magic Mist Multi-Benefit Leave-In Spray and All-In-One Magic Cream Multi-Benefit Styling Cream each provide 10 essential benefits for under $5. NEW Dry Spray Antiperspirants – These modern dry sprays offer 48-hour sweat and odor protection in a weightless, quick-dry formula. Talc-free, dermatologist-tested and finished with elevated fragrances.





– These modern dry sprays offer 48-hour sweat and odor protection in a weightless, quick-dry formula. Talc-free, dermatologist-tested and finished with elevated fragrances. NEW Purely Fun Kids Collection – Tear-free, hypoallergenic formulas designed for kids' developing hair and sensitive skin. With 0% parabens and dyes, the collection delivers gentle, parent-trusted care at accessible prices.

Additional Launches Include:

Suave will also introduce an expanded Anti-Dandruff lineup for women and men; an Essentials Volume & Body shampoo and conditioner duo; a new Lightweight Dry Shampoo in Citrus & Vanilla; antibacterial and moisturizing hand wash collections; Lavender & Vanilla Invisible Solid Deodorant; Men's Fresh Defense Body & Face Wash; and Men's Ocean Charge Aluminum-Free Deodorant.

+Based on third-party in-vivo salon and/or consumer testing. Suave Hydra Gloss Shampoo, Conditioner and Gloss Treatment compared to Oribe Supershine Shampoo, Conditioner and Mirror Glass Hair Treatment; Suave Moisture Repair Shampoo and Mask compared to Amika Hydrorush Shampoo and Mask. In-vivo salon studies measured hair appearance, shine, smoothness, frizz, softness and strength, as applicable.

*Select Suave Exfoliating Body Wash fragrance variants compared to Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia and Brazilian Play in consumer fragrance likeability testing.

About Suave

Suave is a premiere brand in the newly-merged Evermark portfolio from Yellow Wood Partners. The Suave mission is to make trusted high-quality beauty and personal care products accessible to all.

For nearly 90 years, Suave has served consumers with exceptional products at a great value. Originally founded with a vision to democratize salon-quality care, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive range of hair and body care products serving women, men and kids. Suave has been recognized as one of TIME's World's Best Brands and Newsweek's Most Trusted Brands. Suave products can be purchased at more than 60,000 retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Dollar General, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Family Dollar, Kroger, and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.suave.com.

CONTACT:

Holly Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Suave Brands Co