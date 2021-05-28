Sub-100nm Lithography Market Analysis and Strategy Report 2021: Technical Trends, Economic Trends & Optical Limitations

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lithography tools are essential if chipmakers are to follow their shrinkage roadmap. Intel, Samsung and TSMC have all set out shrinkage roadmaps for 5nm nodes and below, aiming to deliver chips with superior performance at a lower cost.

ASML is the dominant leader in the semiconductor lithography sector, with Nikon and Canon its chief competitors, and the only manufacturer of EUV lithography.

Chipmakers remain committed to their leading-edge roadmap:

ASML's main business drivers are chipmakers' leading-edge roadmaps, which detail the timeline for the development of smaller and more complex semiconductors. We believe chipmakers will increasingly use ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tool in their manufacturing processes. Our research has found that the main buyers of EUV this year and next year will be TSMC, Samsung and, potentially, Intel: all three are still committed to their roadmaps.

Foundry / logic some customers are leveraging EUV to reduce the number of steps for specific layer; however other layers continue to add additional steps. For DRAM, our conversation highlighted that more complex patterning schemes (vs. foundry / logic) should result in EUV adoption targeted at very specific layers that can provide cost reductions. We note that this will be more vendor dependent and based on design schemes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Need For This Report



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Major Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Opportunities



Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends

3.1 Optical Systems

3.1.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV)

3.2 EUV

3.3 Nano-Imprint Lithography

3.4 X-Ray Lithography

3.5 Electron Beam Lithography

3.6 Ion Beam Lithography



Chapter 4 User - Supplier Strategies

4.1 Determining Lithography Needs

4.2 Benchmarking a Vendor

4.2.1 Pricing

4.2.2 Vendor Commitment and Attitudes

4.2.3 Vendor Capabilities

4.2.4 System Capabilities

4.2.5 Vendor Feedback During Equipment Evaluation

4.2.6 Vendor Feedback During Device Production

4.3 Competitive Environment

4.4 Equipment For Class 1 Cleanrooms

4.5 Equipment For the Factory of the Future

4.6 Opportunities



Chapter 5 Market Forecast

5.1 Driving Forces

5.1.1 Technical Trends

5.1.2 Economic Trends

5.1.3 Optical Limitations

5.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

5.3 Market Forecast

5.3.1 Background

5.3.2 Lithography Market Forecast

5.3.3 Market Shares

5.4 EUV Customer Insertion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idhk71

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

