Subway's New Festive Feast Collection Brings Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Thanksgiving Comfort to Restaurants Nationwide

Get cozy with three new sandwiches, including the world's first TurHamKen™, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is giving Thanksgiving fans a compelling reason to start celebrations early with the debut of its new Festive Feast collection. Available nationwide on Nov. 13, the Festive Feast collection puts a fresh twist on Thanksgiving favorites and showcases its all-new sweet and tart cranberry sauce and savory turkey stuffing featuring a blend of parsley, rosemary, sage, breadcrumbs and broth.

Subway’s Festive Feast collection, available nationwide on Nov. 13, features three new sandwiches, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing.

Whether you're looking for a delicious meal to bring to Friendsgiving, your turkey caught fire (or stayed frozen), or you simply want to feast without any fuss, Subway's Festive Feast collection is the perfect solution for any holiday gathering or kitchen mishap. All three subs come piled high with Monterey Cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, mayo and Subway's new stuffing and cranberry sauce:

TurHamKen : Sink into Subway's spin on the Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, tender Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken

: Sink into Subway's spin on the Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, tender Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken Festive Turkey : Featuring Subway's signature and best-selling oven-roasted turkey

: Featuring Subway's signature and best-selling oven-roasted turkey Festive Chicken: With juicy rotisserie-style chicken, precision-cooked using a sous vide

Feeling extra festive? Add cranberry sauce or stuffing to any sub for just $1.

"Subway's new Festive Feast collection expands our pantry of simple and wholesome ingredients, lovingly crafted with the same care and quality as homemade holiday meals," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of Global Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "Whether they are adding cranberry sauce to their favorite sub or taking on the world's first TurHamKen, the Festive Feast collection lets our guests dial up the holiday flavors and celebrate their own way."

For sandwich lovers looking for even more reasons to celebrate, MVP Rewards members can buy a footlong and get another for just $1 using promo code FOOTLONGFAN*. To learn more about Subway's limited-time Festive Feast collection or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2025 Subway.

*Subway® MVP Rewards members only. Redeemable on Subway® app/online orders only. Footlong of equal/lesser price will be $1. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. One use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Fresh Fit®, 5 Meat Italian and Footlong Snacks. Limited time. U.S. only.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants