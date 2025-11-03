Subway's New Festive Feast Collection Brings Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Thanksgiving Comfort to Restaurants Nationwide

News provided by

Subway Restaurants

Nov 03, 2025, 08:00 ET

Get cozy with three new sandwiches, including the world's first TurHamKen™, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is giving Thanksgiving fans a compelling reason to start celebrations early with the debut of its new Festive Feast collection. Available nationwide on Nov. 13, the Festive Feast collection puts a fresh twist on Thanksgiving favorites and showcases its all-new sweet and tart cranberry sauce and savory turkey stuffing featuring a blend of parsley, rosemary, sage, breadcrumbs and broth.

Continue Reading
Subway’s Festive Feast collection, available nationwide on Nov. 13, features three new sandwiches, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing.
Subway’s Festive Feast collection, available nationwide on Nov. 13, features three new sandwiches, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing.

Whether you're looking for a delicious meal to bring to Friendsgiving, your turkey caught fire (or stayed frozen), or you simply want to feast without any fuss, Subway's Festive Feast collection is the perfect solution for any holiday gathering or kitchen mishap. All three subs come piled high with Monterey Cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, mayo and Subway's new stuffing and cranberry sauce:

  • TurHamKen: Sink into Subway's spin on the Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, tender Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken
  • Festive Turkey: Featuring Subway's signature and best-selling oven-roasted turkey
  • Festive Chicken: With juicy rotisserie-style chicken, precision-cooked using a sous vide

Feeling extra festive? Add cranberry sauce or stuffing to any sub for just $1.

"Subway's new Festive Feast collection expands our pantry of simple and wholesome ingredients, lovingly crafted with the same care and quality as homemade holiday meals," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of Global Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "Whether they are adding cranberry sauce to their favorite sub or taking on the world's first TurHamKen, the Festive Feast collection lets our guests dial up the holiday flavors and celebrate their own way."

For sandwich lovers looking for even more reasons to celebrate, MVP Rewards members can buy a footlong and get another for just $1 using promo code FOOTLONGFAN*. To learn more about Subway's limited-time Festive Feast collection or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants
As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2025 Subway.

*Subway® MVP Rewards members only. Redeemable on Subway® app/online orders only. Footlong of equal/lesser price will be $1. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. One use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Fresh Fit®, 5 Meat Italian and Footlong Snacks. Limited time. U.S. only.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Subway® Reintroduces Fresh Fit® Menu with Four Protein-Packed Sandwiches Under 500 Calories, and a Full Serving of Vegetables

Subway® Reintroduces Fresh Fit® Menu with Four Protein-Packed Sandwiches Under 500 Calories, and a Full Serving of Vegetables

Subway's Fresh Fit menu is back and better than ever! Bursting with fresh flavor and feel-good choices at a great value, every Fresh Fit sandwich is...
Subway® Sends Fans to Their "Happy Place" with Immersive Restaurant Takeover and Interactive Fan Experience

Subway® Sends Fans to Their "Happy Place" with Immersive Restaurant Takeover and Interactive Fan Experience

Subway continues to immerse fans in the unforgettable world of Happy Gilmore 2 with a new pop-up experience on August 8, transforming one of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Restaurants

Restaurants

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics