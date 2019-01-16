Sub-Saharan Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2023 - SVOD Revenues will be $775 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts Sub-Saharan Africa OTT TV and video.

The report forecasts 9.99 million SVOD subscribers across 35 Sub-Saharan Africa countries by 2023, up from 1.56 million at end-2017. Although massive growth will take place, the Sub-Saharan Africa OTT TV & Video Forecasts report estimates that SVOD revenues will only be $775 million by 2023 as some platforms are very cheap.

South Africa (3.37 million by 2023) will remain the leader, with Nigeria (2.61 million) in second place. South Africa and Nigeria will account for 60% of the region's SVOD subscribers by 2023 - down from 74% in 2017. So, the rest of the region is growing faster than the two main countries.

The top six platforms accounted for 90% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2017, with this proportion to be retained throughout the forecast period. Despite being relatively expensive, Netflix will account for 40% of the 2023 total (4.03 million subscribers).

