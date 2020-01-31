Sub-Saharan Africa Telecoms Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Rapid Expansion in Mobile Data Consumption Predominantly Drives Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Sub-Saharan Africa Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecoms revenue in Sub-Saharan Africa will continue to grow strongly during the forecast period, driven predominantly by a rapid expansion in mobile data consumption.



The number of internet users in Sub-Saharan Africa will grow rapidly during the forecast period thanks to the strong take-up of 3G and 4G mobile data services. The fixed broadband market will remain small in absolute terms, but it will grow strongly in urban areas thanks to an increase in the size of the middle-class population and expanded infrastructure coverage.

This report and associated data annex provide:

A 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for SSA, as a whole, and for 11 key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary and recommendations

A healthy economic prognosis for the region will lead to strong growth in disposable incomes, and will thus help to grow telecoms ARPU

Geographical coverage: the adoption of next-generation access (NGA) fixed broadband will increase the most in Ghana , Nigeria and South Africa

, and Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: GDP per capita will continue to act as one of the primary limiting factors of faster telecoms revenue growth

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each Sub-Saharan Africa market

Market overview: mobile revenue growth will slow down as some markets begin to saturate; fixed broadband revenue growth will accelerate

Mobile: the strong take-up of 3G and 4G (and to a lesser extent 5G) will lead to rapid growth in mobile data usage

Mobile: mobile penetration will increase across the region as increasing network coverage is balanced by the decreasing need for multiple SIMs

Mobile: growing data consumption and the migration to 4G services will have an inflationary effect on ARPU, but strong market competition will limit this effect

Mobile: operators in SSA will shift towards a data-centric model as cheap smartphones and LTE coverage become ubiquitous

Fixed: fixed-wireless will remain the dominant broadband access technology, but fibre will start to catch up in terms of the number of connections

Fixed: fixed broadband penetration will only increase slightly during the forecast period

Fixed: ASPU will remain largely stable on a regional level because increased NGA penetration will be offset by the natural decline in access prices

Fixed: the penetration of fixed broadband will grow rapidly, but the adoption of the service will remain largely confined to a small niche of customers

Specialist business services: the majority of business services revenue in SSA will be generated in Nigeria and South Africa

and IoT: the number of cellular M2M connections will grow significantly, but M2M will remain a niche segment

Pay TV: total revenue growth will be driven by the increased take-up of DTH and pay-DTT services

Individual country forecasts

Ghana : mobile revenue growth will slow down during the forecast period; fixed broadband revenue will grow rapidly from a small base

: mobile revenue growth will slow down during the forecast period; fixed broadband revenue will grow rapidly from a small base Ghana : mobile data traffic will more than triple over the forecast period thanks to rapid growth in LTE coverage and take-up

: mobile data traffic will more than triple over the forecast period thanks to rapid growth in LTE coverage and take-up Ghana : the mobile segment will begin to saturate and the adoption of fixed broadband will remain confined to a small niche of customers

: the mobile segment will begin to saturate and the adoption of fixed broadband will remain confined to a small niche of customers Ghana : forecast changes

: forecast changes Kenya : fixed broadband service adoption will benefit from continued operator investment

: fixed broadband service adoption will benefit from continued operator investment Kenya : the strong take-up of 4G and the introduction of 5G will drive mobile traffic; fibre will consolidate its dominance in the broadband segment

: the strong take-up of 4G and the introduction of 5G will drive mobile traffic; fibre will consolidate its dominance in the broadband segment Kenya : Safaricom will face stiff competition following the merger of Telkom

: Safaricom will face stiff competition following the merger of Telkom Kenya and Airtel

and Airtel Kenya : forecast changes

: forecast changes Nigeria : the mobile market will continue to show strong potential for growth despite uncertain economic conditions

: the mobile market will continue to show strong potential for growth despite uncertain economic conditions Nigeria : increasing smartphone affordability and operators' LTE network expansions will sustain the take-up of 4G services and drive data usage

: increasing smartphone affordability and operators' LTE network expansions will sustain the take-up of 4G services and drive data usage Nigeria : mobile revenue will grow strongly as penetration continues to increase at a steady pace

: mobile revenue will grow strongly as penetration continues to increase at a steady pace Nigeria : forecast changes

: forecast changes South Africa : the high disposable income will support the growth in the demand for telecoms services but will be offset by slow economic growth

: the high disposable income will support the growth in the demand for telecoms services but will be offset by slow economic growth South Africa : the number of prepaid connections will grow, so the contract share of mobile connections will remain unchanged despite net growth

: the number of prepaid connections will grow, so the contract share of mobile connections will remain unchanged despite net growth South Africa : the number of 4G connections will grow in the short term, but 5G will be the technology of choice for high-value consumers by 2024

: the number of 4G connections will grow in the short term, but 5G will be the technology of choice for high-value consumers by 2024 South Africa : forecast changes

: forecast changes Tanzania : mobile service revenue will grow moderately over the forecast period due to competition and new regulations

: mobile service revenue will grow moderately over the forecast period due to competition and new regulations Tanzania : price competition in the mobile market will drive ARPU down; fixed-wireless will be the most-widespread broadband technology in 2024

: price competition in the mobile market will drive ARPU down; fixed-wireless will be the most-widespread broadband technology in 2024 Tanzania : there is potential for growth in the number of mobile connections, but the penetration of fixed services will remain limited

: there is potential for growth in the number of mobile connections, but the penetration of fixed services will remain limited Tanzania : forecast changes

: forecast changes Uganda : the mobile market will gradually recover following a significant contraction in 2019

: the mobile market will gradually recover following a significant contraction in 2019 Uganda : the 4G share of mobile connections will grow to over a third by 2024 due to the demand for data services

: the 4G share of mobile connections will grow to over a third by 2024 due to the demand for data services Uganda : there is potential for a mobile market recovery, but poverty and a large rural population will hinder future growth

: there is potential for a mobile market recovery, but poverty and a large rural population will hinder future growth Uganda : forecast changes

