Sub-Zero, Wolf, And Cove Launches New Showroom And Demo Kitchen In The Heart Of The Miami Design District

The center of the showroom is a 780-square-foot demonstration kitchen with 20 live appliances, allowing guests to experience the products' innovative features and functionalities. The showroom will host an ongoing, robust calendar of programming spearheaded by Showroom Manager Barbara Barnes and culinary experiences led by Executive Chef Alex Diaz. Ms. Barnes will also oversee a showroom staff of experts who will work closely with clients to educate them on the product lines and help them make choices that suit their projects and individual needs. With a spacious rooftop terrace and 360-degree views for al fresco entertaining, the showroom will be a gathering place for the Miami Design District's creative and culinary communities.

The showroom's arrival in the region underscores both the enduring strength of the design sector and the growing sophistication of the culinary scene in South Florida. The Miami space features an elegant lounge, an expansive wine room, a meeting room and a site-specific mural by Miami-based artist Douglas Hoekzema. The showroom provides the company with an immersive experience center to serve the Florida, Caribbean and Latin American design communities, and will welcome consumers, designers, distributors and culinary talent. The Miami showroom is one of 60 exclusive showrooms across the globe in preeminent hubs for luxury design including Manhattan, Costa Mesa, London, Hong Kong and Cannes.

"We are so pleased to open our newest showroom in Miami, and to bring such a broad range of products to this important market. We chose the Miami Design District as the location because of the neighborhood's commitment to supporting great design, architecture and culinary experiences," said President and CEO of Sub-Zero Group, Inc. Jim Bakke. "We were able to imagine and build a space that allows us to welcome, educate and host groups and individuals who want to experience the quality and innovation of our products."

A third-generation, family-owned company, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliances have been continuously designed, tested and manufactured using premium grade materials in Madison, Wisconsin for more than 70 years. Developed with and for the design community, the products offer limitless design possibilities and are engineered to last more than 20 years. As a result, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove products are widely known for superior craftsmanship, reliability and longevity. With the opening of the Miami showroom, the company now has 35 dedicated showrooms in the U.S. and 60 worldwide. For further information, please visit subzero-wolf.com

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf, or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

