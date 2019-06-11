Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Team Up With Film Director David Gelb to Inspire Families to Live Deliciously

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, the industry leaders in premium refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing, announce the launch of Live deliciously. It's a spirited philosophy that extends far beyond the kitchen while celebrating the invaluable role it plays in sharing traditions, building bonds and making memories through experiences with food.

"The real benefit of a kitchen equipped with specialist appliances goes farther than the fresher food, the more precisely cooked meals, and the spotlessly clean and dry dishes," said Brian Jones, senior director of marketing for Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "It's the everyday occasions the appliances enable: The joy of flipping pancakes. The excitement of trying a new recipe. The laughter exchanged with family over wholesome, home-cooked food."

Live deliciously is spearheaded by visual content produced by David Gelb, best known for directing the 2011 documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi and as the creator of the Netflix series Chef's Table, which captures the richness of people coming together to share in great food, great conversation and even greater everyday moments.

"Mealtime looks different for each of us, but we share the kitchen and dinner table as a place to come together and enjoy delicious food," said Gelb. "Our vision was to capture this energy and inspire people to put down their phones and simply enjoy the luxury of each other's company."

In addition to the launch of a fully integrated campaign, several voices, including food and lifestyle bloggers, will contribute to Live deliciously throughout 2019 by sharing their own mealtime rituals, memories and recipes.

A third-generation family-owned company, Sub-Zero and Wolf announced the launch of its newest brand, Cove, a line of luxury dishwashers, in 2018. Engineered with the same commitment to quality, innovation and design flexibility as Sub-Zero and Wolf, Cove joins its kitchen counterparts in refrigeration and cooking as the dishwashing specialist. Together, the three categories represent a full kitchen suite of products designed to inspire memorable, sensory-rich experiences. For more information, visit subzero-wolf.com.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wis., manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading America-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wis., and Goodyear, Ariz. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

