Subang Jaya Medical Centre Awarded Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award for the Third Consecutive Year

SJMC's long history of clinical and service excellence and expertise in certain areas, such as oncology and orthopedics, points to its robust performance.

SAN ANTONIO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the Malaysian healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) with the 2023 Company of the Year Award for the third consecutive year, affirming its solid commitment to patient care. SJMC continually adopts clinical and operational management solutions and purposefully uses digital technology to increase efficiencies across the entire workflow, making it the leading hospital in the Malaysian private healthcare industry.

SJMC's Cancer & Radiosurgery Centre has been gaining a strong reputation since 2002 and has evolved to become a leader in regional cancer care. The center offers a full complement of services designed to address all aspects of cancer treatment for both adult and pediatric patients through a multidisciplinary and integrated approach. SJMC is among the first hospitals in Malaysia to routinely measure the performance of its cancer care services, with the results comparable with leading centers in developed countries. The hospital's patient outcomes are among the highest internationally for breast cancer and nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients, with an 80 to 90% success rate in curing lymphoblastic leukemia.

SJMC's highly trained and experienced medical teams are coupled with the most advanced and sophisticated medical technologies. The Radixact X9 with Synchrony, a significantly advanced system that combines the precision of intensity-modulated radiation therapy and image-guided scan to destroy and reduce cancer tumour, was first introduced in Malaysia by SJMC. In nuclear medicine, SJMC is equipped with the new generation of the world's first digital PET/CT platform, Discovery MI Gen2, for optimal care from detecting disease to treatment planning and assessment.

According to Bhaskar Vittal, Industry Principal, Healthcare at Frost & Sullivan, "SJMC's philanthropic efforts for the community include providing mammography and Do-It-Yourself HPV screening programs to identify potential breast and cervical cancer cases at an early stage. This not only saves lives, but also increases the quality of life post-early successful treatment. This year, the hospital is the first private hospital to participate in the Global Surgery Initiative, a first-of-its-kind public private partnership with the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the Malaysian Society of Anaesthesiologists (MSA) to bring equitable access to safe, affordable surgical and anaesthesia care."

SJMC's hospital management dashboard and porter management system enhance operational efficiencies and workforce management, enabling positive patient experiences. SJMC was the first hospital in Malaysia to implement a complete electronic medical record system in 2016, providing it with a competitive edge. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital's healthcare workforce continued to serve and remain available for patient care, while supporting the Ministry of Health Malaysia to lessen the burden on public healthcare through private-public partnerships.

SJMC has received numerous accreditations to stamp its clinical excellence in niche specialties for high patient care and safety standards. The hospital is internationally accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH). The accreditation by the world's foremost health care accreditor is a testament to the hospital's deep commitment to providing high-quality care; a culture of safety for patients, visitors, and staff; care delivery based on leading, evidence-based practices; and leadership in continuously complying with exacting standards.

"Supported by its strong financial performance, brand equity, treatment expertise in orthopedics and oncology, and the adoption of digital solutions across the care continuum, SJMC provides positive patient outcomes and experiences, which will likely continue to drive the hospital and industry forward," added Vittal.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition for the third time. This award is a testament of our people's dedication to providing the best possible patient care. As the country's leading multidisciplinary hospital, I'm proud of the collaborative spirit shown by our medical teams, their abilities to take on complex cases and backed by strong clinical research," said Bryan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of SJMC.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

