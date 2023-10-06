SUBARU AND PHILADELPHIA UNION REVEAL LARGER-THAN-LIFE SOCCER BALL SCULPTURE TO CELEBRATE RECYCLING MILESTONE

"We're proud of our sustainable legacy and all we've accomplished since becoming the first automaker with a zero landfill factory in the United States," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America. "We're also proud of the recycling milestones we've achieved throughout our partnership with the Philadelphia Union, and we hope this incredible new sculpture will show visitors to Subaru Park just how beautiful recycling can be."

Made from 12,000 upcycled pieces of recyclable materials collected from Subaru Park, the larger-than-life soccer ball sculpture now occupies a prominent spot in front of the stadium. The installation was unveiled ahead of Wednesday night's match, with added fanfare from the Philadelphia Union's notable supporters group, Sons of Ben, who created a custom tifo out of upcycled materials in celebration of the event.

"Our Philadelphia Union community has been instrumental in helping us achieve and maintain zero landfill status," said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. "Whenever fans come to Subaru Park, they'll be greeted by a beautiful reminder of the work they put in to make this stadium zero landfill and know that they may have contributed a piece to the sculpture."

The sculpture was commissioned by Subaru and created by TerraCycle's in-house design team who specialize in creating custom upcycled works including pieces of art, sculptures, consumer products, fashion, and furnishings from hard-to-recycle materials. Working with recycled materials collected only from Subaru Park, the team repurposed more than 12,000 pieces of waste that were diverted from landfills, including aluminum cans and tabs, plastic soda bottles and caps, as well as one large billboard. The sculpture symbolizes Subaru and the Union's shared commitments, including love of the game and the planet.

The Subaru Park sculpture is part of the Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative to help reduce waste, preserve wildlife, and safeguard resources for generations to come. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth, visit Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 20 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Diane Anton Amanda Young Curtis Subaru of America, Inc. Philadelphia Union (856) 488-5093 (484) 686-5718 [email protected] [email protected]



Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]



SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.