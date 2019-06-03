Subaru And The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Continue To Spread Hope & Warmth To Cancer Patients Nationwide

For the fourth consecutive year, Subaru and LLS will deliver blankets, messages of hope and arts and crafts kits to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country. Over the past three years, through Subaru Loves to Care , the health-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise philanthropic platform, LLS and Subaru have reached more than 100,000 patients in nearly 700 hospitals, with the help of 500 Subaru retailers nationwide.

"At Subaru, we are passionate about showing love and respect to all who interact with our brand through the Subaru Love Promise and meaningful partnerships with organizations like The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This year, I am honored to take on the role of Light The Night Corporate Walk Chair for the New Jersey Chapter of LLS. Our goal is to accelerate corporate support and help this annual fundraising event have an even greater impact, in order to move closer to a world without blood cancers."

Spread the Love Promise

Throughout June, Subaru and LLS will bring the Subaru Loves to Care initiative to life at a record 542 Subaru retailers across the country. Visitors to participating Subaru retailers will be given the opportunity to write personalized messages of support to cancer patients in their local communities, and anyone can send an online message of support at www.lls.org/subaru.

At the end of Subaru Loves to Care month, participating Subaru retailers will partner with local LLS chapters nationwide to deliver more than 43,000 blankets and 9,500 arts and crafts kits, along with messages of hope written by Subaru customers, to those fighting cancer in hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

In addition, LLS will be collecting inspiring stories and photographs of recipients to serve as a reminder of the good the Subaru Loves to Care initiative brings to thousands of patients nationwide.

One such survivor is Sophia. Seven-year-old Sophia was diagnosed with pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just after her fifth birthday, in June 2017. She spent countless days in the hospital and had to miss her entire kindergarten school year to undergo intense treatment.

"Sophia is a strong fighter," said her mother, Marlene Costa. "Treatment has been exhausting for her and frightening for me, but she is so courageous and never stops smiling."

Today, Sophia is in remission and last fall she was cleared by her doctors to enter first grade at Rymfire Elementary in Palm Coast, FL. She'll continue treatment over the next year, but Sophia is excelling in school and loves biking, coloring, board games and spending time with her family and new friends.

According to Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, president and CEO, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, "LLS was founded by a family for families 70 years ago, and we are closer than ever to cures. Curing cancer takes collaboration. It requires all of us, together. Working with Subaru, it is our combined dedication and heart that is helping to bring us to the ultimate frontier: cures for families today, and for generations to come."

Visit a participating Subaru retailer to write a message of hope or visit www.lls.org/subaru to write an online message and learn more about LLS's mission and impact, and how to help Subaru and LLS lead the way to cancer cures.

For more information about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit www.subaru.com/loves-to-care.

