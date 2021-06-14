Subaru Announces Pricing on 2022 Ascent 3-Row SUV Including New Onyx Edition Trim Level

New for 2022 model year, the Ascent Onyx Edition debuts with exclusive black-finish exterior and unique interior design details. The youthful trim level also offers an impressive list of standard features at a distinctly competitive price.

With a starting price of $32,295, the 2022 Ascent includes an extensive roster standard amenities including tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control; automatic power door locks; power windows and side mirrors; multi-function display; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; two USB input ports in front section of center console; two USB charging ports in rear section of center console; raised roof rails; 19 cupholders; and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb.towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

All trim levels come standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. The Ascent is an efficient SUV, with 21 city/27 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy for models with 18-inch wheels, delivering a range of over 500 miles on a single tank. Ascent models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve 20 city/26 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy.

With safety as a top priority, the 2022 Ascent comes standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology featuring Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. All Ascent trim levels include Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist for improved nighttime visibility. Additionally, a Seat Belt Reminder for every seat helps ensure all passengers are buckled up.

The standard SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system features a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen with smartphone integration featuring Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity as well as AM/FM stereo, single-disc CD player, HD Radio®, SiriusXM All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription for both services).

Priced from $34,795, the Premium trim includes all standard equipment from the Base and adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; body-color side mirrors; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power driver seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; second-row independent Automatic Climate Control; and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and windshield wiper de-icer.

The Premium trim's in-vehicle technology is upgraded to the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system and Wi-Fi capability. STARLINK Connected Services is available on Premium and higher trim levels.

A $1,460 option package for Premium includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Power Rear Gate; Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®; and Reverse Automatic Braking. The Premium trim offers a choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs at no additional charge.

New for 2022, the Onyx Edition debuts at $37,995. With a striking new look, the Onyx Edition is equipped with exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the seats are wrapped in Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material for durability and easy clean up.

The Onyx Edition builds upon the 7-seat Premium trim and adds standard convenience features including Reverse Automatic Braking; Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Heated Steering Wheel; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

A single option package is available for Onyx Edition at an MSRP of $2,200. The package includes a panoramic moonroof, navigation, and retractable cargo cover.

Starting at $39,595, the well-equipped Limited includes all Premium features and adds Reverse Automatic Braking; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Power Rear Gate with automatic lock button for gate and doors.

The Limited interior features leather-trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; and second-row retractable sunshades. Two additional USB charging ports are added to bring the total number to six. Limited models include heated second-row seating and a heated steering wheel. Also, customers have the choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs at no additional charge.

Externally, the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights; lower door cladding with chrome accents; body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish.

An option package that includes the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound system with 14 speakers; Panoramic Moonroof; and retractable cargo cover is available for $2,950.

Priced at $45,445, the top-of-the-line Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille; chrome door handles; and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and Java Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. Also available on select exterior colors, is Slate Black perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard on Touring.

The Touring adds the 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound system with 14 speakers; Panoramic Moonroof; and Rain-Sensing Wipers. A standard Smart Rear-View Mirror and 180-degree front-view camera enhance forward and rear visibility.

The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a Zero-Landfill Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

Model/Trim Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Ascent

8 passenger 01 $32,295 $33,420 Ascent Premium

8 passenger 11 $34,795 $35,920 Ascent Premium

8 passenger 12 $36,255 $37,380 Ascent Premium

7 passenger 12 $36,255 $37,380 Ascent Onyx Edition

7 passenger 21 $37,995 $39,120 Ascent Onyx Edition

7 passenger 22 $40,195 $41,320 Ascent Limited

8 passenger 21 $39,595 $40,720 Ascent Limited

8 passenger 23 $42,545 $43,670 Ascent Limited

7 passenger 21 $39,595 $40,720 Ascent Limited

7 passenger 23 $42,545 $43,670 Ascent Touring

7 passenger 31 $45,445 $46,570

2022 Ascent Option Packages (Included in Pricing Above) Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 11 Standard Model- Premium N/A 12 Convenience Package: Power Rear Gate + Keyless

Access w/ Push- Button Start + Auto-Dim Mirror

w/Compass & HomeLink + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,460 21 Standard Model- Onyx Edition and Limited N/A 22 Panoramic Moonroof + 8-in Multimedia Audio Navigation

System + Cargo Cover $2,200 23 Technology Package: 8-inch Multimedia Navigation;

Harman Kardon audio w/ QuantumLogic Surround

Sound + Panoramic Moonroof + Cargo Cover $2,950 31 Standard Model- Touring: Java Brown or Slate Black

Perforated Leather N/A

Destination & Delivery is $1,125 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,275 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

[email protected]

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.subaru.com

