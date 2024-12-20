SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 SOLTERRA ELECTRIC SUV WITH SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION

The 2025 Subaru Solterra is available in Premium, Limited, Touring, and new Touring Onyx Edition trim levels. The 2025 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some consumers.

New for 2025, the Subaru Solterra adds a Touring Onyx Edition trim level that adds 20-inch aluminum-alloy gloss black wheels, black exterior and interior accents, including black badging. The Subaru Solterra Touring Onyx Edition will cost $45,495 MSRP.

All Solterras are equipped with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Subaru StarDrive® Technology, which delivers smooth, linear output from dual electric motors placed on the front and rear axles that deliver 249 pound-feet of torque. All models feature Dual-Function X-MODE® with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes with Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for confidence in low-grip or off-road capability. Every Solterra includes 8.3 inches of ground clearance for genuine off-road capability – a Subaru hallmark and best in class among small electric SUVs – and standard Active Cornering Assist and Vehicle Stability Control for better on-road handling.

The Solterra's high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack includes ample usable daily range and can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes. New for 2024, an uprated battery conditioning system improved cold-weather charging performance in colder temperatures. With thousands of available public charging stations and DC-fast charging, replenishing the Solterra's battery away from home can be quick and easy. At home, the Solterra offers affordable Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility.

All Subaru Solterras are equipped with a suite of standard EyeSight® driver-assist technologies including Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Collision Avoidance Support, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing Assist, Hands-Free Low Speed Driving, DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, Emergency Driving Stop System, and more. In 2024, the Subaru Solterra was named a TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, its highest honor, and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration gave the Solterra a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score.

For added convenience, the Solterra is available with a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. The 2025 Solterra includes five USB charge points: one USB-A and two USB-C connectors for front-seat occupants and two USB-C charge points for rear-seat riders. A wireless phone charger is included on Solterra Limited and higher trim levels.

2025 Subaru Solterra Premium

Starting at $38,495 MSRP, which is $6,500 less than the 2024 model, the 2025 Subaru Solterra Premium is well equipped with an impressive list of standard features for convenience and comfort. The Subaru Solterra Premium is equipped with standard roof rails with a 700-pound static load capacity (176 pounds dynamic load capacity), 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with black and silver aerodynamic wheel covers, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, SiriusXM satellite radio (4-month free trial included), Bluetooth® connectivity, and SUBARU SOLTERRA CONNECT™ vehicle services for safety, remote access, service, available cloud-based navigation, and Wi-Fi (30-day free trial or 3GB). The connected-vehicle services also include Remote Climate Control, Remote Lock/Unlock via smartphone, and more.

Inside, the Subaru Solterra Premium features heated front seats with auto setting, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, rear seat reminder, S-Pedal Drive, electronic parking brake, a 7.0-inch LCD combination meter, windshield wiper de-icer, heated sideview mirrors, and LED headlights (multi-beam low and single-beam high).

2025 Subaru Solterra Limited

The 2025 Subaru Solterra Limited adds more comfort and convenience features to the Premium trim level's roster of standard equipment and starts at $41,995 MSRP, which is $6,500 less than the outgoing version. Those include standard 20-inch alloy wheels with gray machine finish, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 8-way power-adjustable passenger's seat, heated rear seats, power rear gate, rain-sensing wipers, wireless smartphone charger, LED fog lights, heated steering wheel, and StarTex® trimmed interior upholstery.

A 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility is standard and paired to a Harman Kardon® 576 watt-equivalent premium audio system with 11 speakers. A 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor provides an overhead view for better maneuverability, and Advanced Park helps further with perpendicular or parallel parking assistance using the EV's sensors and cameras.

2025 Subaru Solterra Touring

Building on the Solterra Limited's impressive standard features, the 2025 Subaru Solterra Touring adds more comfort and convenience features for $44,995 MSRP, $7,000 lower than the 2024 model.

The Solterra Touring adds a panoramic glass moonroof with power sunshade, front and rear LED footwell lighting, standard heated and ventilated front seats, a digital rearview mirror with view position adjustment with Homelink® and camera washer, and smart key access on all five doors.

2025 Subaru Solterra Touring Onyx Edition

New for 2025, the Subaru Solterra Touring Onyx Edition adds dynamic stylish features inside and out and starts at $45,495 MSRP.

On the exterior, the Subaru Solterra Touring Onyx Edition adds a high gloss black front underguard; 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels finished in black; black roof pillars, shoulder line trim, door frame, rear quarter window and roof spoiler; and black badging. Two-tone exterior color options are exclusive to Touring Onyx Edition as well.

Inside, the Touring Onyx Edition features black trim accents on the front and rear doors, and black StarTex® trimmed upholstery.

With the purchase or lease of a new 2025 Subaru Solterra, customers will also receive up to 10 days of Subaru Just Drive Rental at no charge from their participating Subaru retailer. The program allows owners to rent various Subaru vehicles through those retailers.

2025 Subaru Solterra Model/Trim MSRP MSRP plus Destination

and Delivery ($1,420)i Solterra Premium $38,495 $39,915 Solterra Limited $41,995 $43,415 Solterra Touring $44,995 $46,415 Solterra Touring Onyx Edition $45,495 $46,915

i Destination & Delivery is $1,420 for Solterra and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is

$1,570 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

720.231.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED