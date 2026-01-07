SUBARU EARNS 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD FOR 2026 FORESTER

The 2026 Subaru Forester earned top honors with the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today its 2026 Subaru Forester earned the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award following the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's latest round of vehicle ratings. The rating applies to all trim levels of the Subaru Forester, including the Subaru Forester Hybrid, now marking Subaru Forester's 10th IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ Winners

2025 Subaru Solterra (TSP+ for three consecutive years)

2025 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

2025 Subaru Ascent (TSP for seven consecutive years)

2025 Subaru Forester excluding Wilderness trim (TSP for 18 consecutive years)

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Safety remains a core focus for Subaru, and we will continue to design vehicles that support driver awareness and passenger protection across our lineup. Earning a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation for the 2026 Subaru Forester from the IIHS is an honor and recognition to our teams working to make safety a priority for all our vehicles."

Under IIHS' 2025 evaluation criteria, vehicles must achieve an acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front crash test to qualify for a TOP SAFETY PICK award, while a good rating is required to earn TOP SAFETY PICK+. The IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation is awarded to a limited number of vehicles each yeari that meet the organization's most comprehensive safety standards. The new test includes an additional rear-seat dummy to further assess back-seat passenger protection.

The 2026 Subaru Forester is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Touring, and Wilderness trim levels, with a starting price of $29,995 MSRP, and is available at Subaru retailers nationwide. The Subaru Forester Hybrid is available in Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels, with a starting price of $36,595 MSRP, and is available at Subaru retailers. Beginning with the 2026 model year, all Subaru Forester models sold in the U.S. are assembled by Subaru of Indiana Automotive at the automaker's facility in Lafayette, Indiana.

Every 2026 Forester is equipped with the latest generation of Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, including advanced active safety features including Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Steering Responsive Headlights and High Beam Assist.

For the full list of 2025 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

