SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2025 SUBARU FORESTER SUV

CAMDEN, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester SUV arriving at Subaru retailers later this spring. The completely redesigned SUV features sleeker exterior styling, a quieter and updated interior, improved ride and handling, and enhanced safety. The sixth-generation Forester SUV starts at $29,695.

The 2025 Subaru Forester is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels. All are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the latest generation of award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The Forester's standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance gives the SUV impressive capability, while an available 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility offers creature comforts everywhere it goes.

Outside, the all-new design steers the 2025 Forester into a sleek, contemporary shape while retaining the SUV's classic, rugged proportions. The front of the Forester wears a bold grille with compact LED headlights and Subaru's new star cluster emblem. The Forester's flared wheel arches emphasize strength and capability off-road. The new chassis for the 2025 Forester is based on the Subaru Global Platform and has been strengthened to deliver 10% stiffer torsional rigidity compared to the outgoing model.

Contoured dash elements and textured trim accents are designed to withstand the rigors of everyday life, while a dark headliner was strategically intended to hide scuffs and scratches from loading gear, people, and pets into the Forester's spacious rear seats and cargo area. The interior is quieter and more comfortable now thanks to more sound-absorbing materials, more robust welding techniques, and additional structural adhesives, including a 39% reduction in the rate of noise attenuation from the roof panel.

Standard on every 2025 Forester, the latest version of EyeSight is designed to operate more smoothly and quickly and in a broader range of conditions. That is due in part to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alert the driver and apply braking to avoid collisions. Additional available safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

For the first time on Forester, Emergency Stop Assist can stop the SUV if it detects an unresponsive driver when the Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control is active. The system will stop the SUV, activate hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services can then call emergency services for help.

All 2025 Foresters have a Rear Seat Reminder that can alert drivers to check the rear seat for occupants or pets to prevent trapping them alone in the vehicle.

Automatic Emergency Steering is equipped on all models with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The system can help drivers avoid collisions with objects within their lane of travel at speeds 50 mph or slower. An available Surround-View Monitor offers a bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings to better maneuver the Forester into parking spaces.

The Forester Wilderness carries over from the 2024 model year, continuing in production alongside the all-new 2025 Forester.

2025 Subaru Forester

The 2025 Subaru Forester SUV is well-equipped with impressive standard features including Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for $29,695. Those features include 17-inch alloy wheels with dark metallic with machine finish, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Steering Responsive LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, roof rails, and SI-DRIVE Engine Performance Management.

All 2025 Forester models are powered by a revised 2.5-liter Subaru BOXER® engine that produces 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque paired to a Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission.

Dual 7.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia System touchscreens handle infotainment duties with USB-based Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, AM/FM radio, Rear-Vision Camera, USB-A charge port, SiriusXM and SiriusXM Travel Link (4-month free trial of SXM Platinum Plan included), and HD Radio®.

Additional standard features include Auto Vehicle Hold, dual-pinion electric power-assisted steering, electronic parking brake, body-color exterior door handles, auto on/off headlights, Incline Start Assist, power windows, 60/40-split folding rear seats, remote keyless entry system, tire pressure monitoring system with individual wheel pressure display, cloth upholstery with blue contrast stitching, Welcome Lighting and more.

Forester Premium

Starting from the Forester's impressive roster of standard equipment, the 2025 Forester Premium goes further with added comfort and convenience features for $31,995. The Forester Premium adds the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus System touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, SiriusXM with 360L and Travel Link (4-month free trial of SXM Platinum Plan included), wireless charging, dual USB-A and USB-C charge ports, Wi-Fi hotspot (subscription required after initial trial), AM/FM radio, and HD Radio.

A 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, panoramic power moonroof, rear USB-A and USB-C charge ports, reclining rear seatback, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and all-weather package including heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer improve interior comfort. Standard X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control increases capability off-road and in slippery conditions.

An options package for Forester Premium adds a power rear liftgate and Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for $1,200.

Forester Sport

With unique styling elements and exceptional curb appeal, the 2025 Subaru Forester Sport stands out as a stylish SUV for $34,495 to start. The Forester Sport adds 19-inch alloy wheels with a bronze finish, a gloss black front grille, a rear "Sport" badge with a bronze finish, and chrome and bronze side badges. Inside, the Forester Sport adds gray StarTex® upholstery with brown stitching, dark gray dash panel, and a unique bronze steering wheel insert.

To further support drivers, the Forester Sport upgrades to dual-function X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, and 8-speed manual shift mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. In addition to the enhanced styling, the Forester Sport delivers sharper handling with a re-tuned suspension that delivers improved driving stability while retaining ride comfort.

A $1,700 options package adds to Forester Sport a Harman Kardon® premium audio system with a 576-watt equivalent amp and 11 speakers, power rear gate, Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking, and SI-Drive Engine Performance Management (Intelligent and Sport Sharp modes).

Forester Limited

The 2025 Forester Limited adds more creature comforts inside, including leather-trimmed upholstery and driver assistance features for $35,995. Building on features found in the Premium trim level, the Forester Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with blue contrast stitching, dual-function X-MODE, foot-activated hands-free power rear gate, 8-speed manual shift mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and a 360-degree heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Forester Limited also adds Automatic Emergency Steering and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

An options package for the Forester Limited adds a Harman Kardon premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and 11 speakers, Navigation powered by TomTom®, and Reverse Automatic Braking for $1,600.

Forester Touring

On top of the 2025 Forester lineup, the Touring trim level adds exceptional equipment for comfort and style for $39,995 to start. The Forester Touring rides atop 19-inch alloy wheels and adds a luxury touch with a 360-Degree Surround View Monitor, two-position memory driver's seat and exterior mirrors, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, low-profile roof rack, smart rearview mirror, rear chrome badging and Black or Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with suede bolsters.

The Forester Touring also adds a SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System with Harman Kardon premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and 11 speakers, DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, and Reverse Automatic Braking.

2024 Forester Wilderness

The rugged 2024 Forester Wilderness will continue in production alongside the all-new 2025 Forester and has an unchanged starting price of $34,920.

The Wilderness maintains its unique front fascia with hexagonal front grille and hexagonal LED fog lights, as well as a useful anti-glare hood decal in matte black to diffuse direct sunlight on the trails.

Inside, water-resistant StarTex seating surfaces, all-weather mats, and a cargo tray are all well-prepared for muddy feet and gear with wash-and-ready attitudes.

The Wilderness offers a smart option package with an 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon premium audio system with a 576-watt equivalent amp and nine speakers and power rear gate for $1,850.

All 2025 Subaru Forester models are assembled at Subaru's Gunma, Japan, facility.

2025 Subaru Forester Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus Destination

and Delivery ($1,395) Forester CVT 01 $29,695 $31,090 Forester Premium CVT 11 $31,995 $33,390 Forester Premium CVT 15 $33,195 $34,590 Forester Sport CVT 21 $34,495 $35,890 Forester Sport CVT 24 $36,195 $37,590 Forester Limited CVT 41 $35,995 $37,390 Forester Limited CVT 42 $37,595 $38,990 Forester Touring CVT 51 $39,995 $41,390

2025 Forester Option Packages Forester 01 Standard Model N/A Forester Premium 11 Standard Model N/A 15 Power Rear Gate, Blind-Spot Detection/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert $1,200 Forester Sport 21 Standard Model N/A 24 Harman Kardon® Audio, Power Rear Gate, Reverse Automatic Braking $1,700 Forester Limited 41 Standard Model N/A 42 Harman Kardon® Audio, Navigation, Reverse Automatic Braking $1,600 Forester Touring 51 Standard Model N/A











2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus Destination

and Delivery ($1,345) Forester Wilderness CVT 21 $34,920 $36,265 Forester Wilderness CVT 22 $36,770 $38,115

2024 Forester Wilderness Option Packages Forester Wilderness 21 Standard Model N/A 22 8.0-inch STARLINK® Multimedia Navigation System,

Harman Kardon® Speaker System, Power Rear Gate $1,850

