Subaru Ascent Production Begins At Subaru Of Indiana Automotive

Ascent joins three other Subaru models produced at the plant: Outback, Legacy and Impreza. Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. has seen substantial growth in the last five years, adding more than 2,000 Associates to the team during that period. The positive economic impact of that growth is clear in the investment Subaru has made to increase SIA's production capacity to prepare for Ascent and Impreza production. SIA invested nearly $1.5 billion over the past five years.

To mark the occasion, members of the famous Subaru canine family, The Barkleys, visited SIA to welcome the family vehicle to the Subaru line-up. In addition, SIA presented $8,000 in grants to four local nonprofit organizations focused on animal welfare: Almost Home Humane Society, Loving Heart Animal Shelter, Natalie's Second Chance No-Kill Dog Shelter and North Central Indiana Spay & Neuter.

"The Subaru Ascent is a great addition to our production line-up," said Tom Easterday, Senior Executive Vice President of SIA. "Production of this outstanding new family vehicle allowed us to create hundreds of new jobs at SIA, and also at our suppliers in Indiana and across the country."

SIA will produce about 400,000 vehicles annually with the addition of the Ascent, and SIA Associates have built over five million vehicles since SIA's start of production in September 1989. SIA Associates remain committed to quality, safety and environmental stewardship.

The all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent will be available for sale to consumers in mid-2018. The three-row SUV is the biggest vehicle in the Subaru line-up.

About SIA

Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA), a subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, is the home of North American Subaru production. Models built at the Lafayette, Indiana plant include the Subaru Legacy, Outback, Impreza and the new Subaru Ascent. SIA employs over 5,600 Associates, and every Associate is committed to quality, safety and environmental stewardship.

An industry leader in environmental stewardship, SIA was the first auto assembly plant in America to achieve zero landfill status, and SIA's entire 832-acre site has been designated a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SIA's community outreach programs include providing charitable contributions and corporate sponsorships, hosting charitable events on-site, donating vehicles and vehicle parts to educational institutions and encouraging Associate volunteerism, which supports hundreds of non-profit organizations and schools throughout Indiana annually. For more information, visit www.subaru-sia.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

