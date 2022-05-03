Subaru BRZ Earns IIHS 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award

Subaru Ascent ( TSP for five consecutive years)*

for five consecutive years)* Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid ( TSP+ for four consecutive years)*

for four consecutive years)* Subaru Legacy ( TSP for 17 consecutive years)*

( for 17 consecutive years)* Subaru Outback (TSP for 14 consecutive years)*



2022 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

Subaru Crosstrek (with EyeSight ® and specific headlights) ( TSP for 11 consecutive years)*

and specific headlights) ( for 11 consecutive years)* Subaru Impreza five-door (with EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 15 consecutive years)*

The 2022 BRZ received the highest possible rating for all crashworthiness and crash avoidance evaluations. Headlights on all models achieved the top rating for their performance. Models equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology earned superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations; 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 'Plus' is awarded to models that come exclusively with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights.

"We are thrilled the all-new BRZ received a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award right out of the gate," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our top priority with BRZ is to provide customers with an exciting and engaging sports car with the highest standards in safety."

The 2022 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228 hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. For 2022, the BRZ is offered in two trim levels, Premium and Limited, and has a starting price of $27,995.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 62 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.* ** For the full list of 2022 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

** As of April 2022

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

