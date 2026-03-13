2026 SUBARU OUTBACK NAMED TO AUTOTRADER'S BEST NEW CARS OF 2026

New 2026 Subaru Outback praised by editors for cargo utility, driving dynamics, on- and off-road capability, and styling

Selected among hundreds of new cars available to shoppers

2026 Subaru Outback on sale now, starting at $34,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that its new 2026 Subaru Outback was named one of Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2026. Selected from among hundreds of new cars available to consumers, the redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback SUV was noted by the experts at Autotrader for its capability, utility, and bold new styling.

2026 Subaru Outback

"The new 2026 Subaru Outback continues to redefine the segment it created more than 30 years ago by combining the capability and versatility of bigger SUVs with the convenience and affordability of smaller crossovers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America. "We're proud to see our new 2026 Outback recognized by Autotrader as a top pick for shoppers this year."

To qualify for the list, editors focused on vehicles that are "groundbreaking or offer significant value" and are available to shoppers in the next nine months with a base price less than $100,000. The new 2026 Subaru Outback is available now, starting at $34,995 MSRP, and features new styling and all-new technology, including a Subaru 12.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 12.3-inch full digital gauge cluster on all trim levels. The Outback is powered by either a 2.5-liter, 180-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® or a 2.4-liter, 260-horsepower turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, paired with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE® Dual Mode System and a Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

"The experts on our Autotrader editorial team drive all of the new and redesigned vehicles every year, pooling our collective evaluations, impressions and available data to determine the Best New Cars," said Jason Fogelson, managing editor for Autotrader. "The 2026 list features a mix of redesigned favorites along with new nameplates that car buyers should definitely check out during their shopping journey."

The 2026 Subaru Outback is available in Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness trim levels. It combines all-new technology and versatility with the most comprehensive styling update in the model's history. The 2026 Outback features raised ladder-type roof rails, at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and room for up to five with 34.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard on all models and, for the first time, Highway Hands Free Assist is available on Touring and Touring XT trim levels at speeds up to 85 mph. The all-new 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness features 9.5 inches of ground clearance, electronically adjustable dampers for on- and off-road comfort, and bold styling that complements its capabilities.

For more information, visit Subaru's media site or Subaru.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

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Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.