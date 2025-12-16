SUBARU BRZ SECURES FIFTH-CONSECUTIVE CAR AND DRIVER 10BEST AWARD

Latest-generation Subaru BRZ nets high praise as affordable, fun sports car

Editors at Car and Driver noted driving experience of BRZ coupe "shames plenty of cars that cost far more"

noted driving experience of BRZ coupe "shames plenty of cars that cost far more" New 2026 BRZ Series.Yellow debuts with "Sunrise Yellow" exterior and matte black wheel finishes

2026 Subaru BRZ starts at $35,860 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today the Subaru BRZ was selected by editors at Car and Driver for its annual 10Best Cars honor in 2026. This is the coupe's fifth consecutive award, with editors noting its performance and value among higher-priced competitors.

"Everything benefits from the Subaru BRZ's light weight: steering fidelity, the eagerness of responses, and a veracity to the driving experience that shames plenty of cars that cost far more and generate better performance stats," said Car and Driver Testing Director Dave Vanderwerp.

2026 Subaru BRZ

The 10Best Cars of 2026 nominees consist of all-new vehicles, significantly updated vehicles, and 10Best winners from 2025. All must cost less than $115,000 in base configuration and be on sale no later than January 31, 2026. After a week of driving every new car that meets those criteria, the editors voted on a scale from zero to 100, discarded the high and low votes, and averaged the remaining scores to arrive at the 10Best Cars.

"Being honored by the experts at Car and Driver for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous distinction," said Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America. "Their recognition of the BRZ's pure driving feel and outstanding value reflects the passion for performance and engineering excellence at Subaru — a passion that continues with the BRZ Series.Yellow."

The 2026 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. The Subaru BRZ is available in three trim levels for 2026: Limited, tS, and new Series.Yellow. The Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow is a limited run of 350 units based on the tS trim level with a special edition "Sunrise Yellow" exterior, matte black wheel finishes, and yellow interior accents.

Full coverage of the 2026 Car and Driver 10Best winners can be found in the January/February issue on newsstands this month and online at CarandDriver.com here (10Best Cars).

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.