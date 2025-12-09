ALL-NEW 2026 SUBARU UNCHARTED EV ARRIVES WITH MORE THAN 300 MILES OF RANGE, STARTING AT $34,995 MSRP

Estimated range of more than 300 miles on a single charge

Uncharted Sport and GT offer 338 horsepower from powerful dual-motor drivetrain with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® Dual-Mode System

Charge time from 10-80% in approximately 28 minutes with charging speeds up to 150 kW and standard NACS charging port

Available at retailers nationwide early next year, starting at $34,995 MSRP, lowest entry price across Subaru's EV lineup

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2026 Subaru Uncharted EV arriving at retailers early next year. The all-new, all-electric compact crossover offers agile performance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive on most models, and an available manufacturer-estimated range of more than 300 miles on a single charge. The 2026 Subaru Uncharted starts at $34,995 MSRP, the lowest entry price across Subaru's EV lineup.

Every 2026 Subaru Uncharted is equipped with 8.2 inches of ground clearance, a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System featuring wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and distraction mitigation system. The 2026 Subaru Uncharted also comes standard with a suite of Subaru EyeSight® driver-assistance technologies, a power rear gate, and an all-weather package.

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is available in three trim levels: Premium FWD, Sport, and GT. The entry-level Uncharted Premium FWD model will be offered in limited numbers. It is front-wheel-drive only with an estimated range of more than 300 miles and 221 horsepower. Uncharted Sport and GT models are equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE®, an estimated range of more than 285 miles and 338 horsepower, which is more than the Hyundai Kona EV and Kia Niro EV.

All trim levels of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted feature a high-capacity 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery. Its battery preconditioning system – shared with the all-new 2026 Solterra and 2026 Trailseeker – can prepare the battery for optimal charging in cold-weather climates at speeds up to 150 kW. An 11-kW onboard charger offers quick charging at home.

All 2026 Uncharted models feature a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port, which unlocks access to more than 25,000 charging stations across the U.S.

Tailored Capability

Subaru's first all-electric CUV emphasizes spirited yet efficient performance, boasting up to 338 horsepower from dual electric motors located on the front and rear axles on Sport and GT trim levels, and responsive handling, all balanced by a Subaru-tuned suspension. Compared to the Solterra EV, the all-new Subaru Uncharted is nearly 7 inches shorter but offers more than 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. In the city, the Subaru Uncharted is highly maneuverable due to its Crosstrek-like turning radius.

Subaru engineers developed the impressive straight-line stability, handling, and grip on loose surfaces such as gravel, dirt, or snow through extensive chassis development for the Uncharted. Built with lightweight and rigid high-strength steel, structural support from its underfloor batteries, aerodynamic enhancements, and specifically tuned suspension components, the Subaru Uncharted offers confident handling on various terrains.

2026 Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD

Starting at $34,995 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD offers a wide array of standard equipment and safety features. Those include EyeSight® driver-assist technologies, such as available Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, Emergency Stop Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and distraction mitigation system.

Its front-wheel drive powertrain delivers an estimated range of more than 300 miles and 221 horsepower. It rides on 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with gloss black covers, and a standard power rear liftgate simplifies loading and unloading cargo. Eco and Snow drive modes are standard, as well as an All-Weather Package that includes heated front seats, heated power exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer. LED headlights with headlight washers illuminate the road ahead.

Other creature comforts include a digital key, customizable ambient interior lighting, dual wireless cell phone chargers, dual front and rear USB-C charging ports, 120-volt AC power outlet, cloth interior upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch LCD gauge cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.

2026 Subaru Uncharted Sport

The 2026 Uncharted Sport builds on the impressive features found in the Uncharted Premium FWD and adds an uprated powertrain and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE® Dual-Mode System for $39,795 MSRP. The Subaru Uncharted Sport offers 338 horsepower from dual electric motors located on the front and rear axles and more than 285 miles of manufacturer-estimated range.

Low-profile roof rails, a 360-degree heated leather steering wheel, a power rear gate, and StarTex® upholstery enhance functionality, while a 360-degree surround-view monitor, Traffic Jam Assist, and Lane Change Assist add to the suite of advanced safety features found in the Subaru Uncharted. Driver seat memory with voice-activated adjustment and an 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat add to the list of convenience features included in Uncharted Sport.

2026 Subaru Uncharted GT

At the top of the lineup, the Uncharted GT adds unique styling features and upgraded interior amenities for $43,795 MSRP. It features a panoramic glass roof with a motorized sunshade, ventilated front seats, Harman Kardon® speaker system, optional two-tone paint (available on select colors), 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with gunmetal finish, heated rear outboard seats, and a digital rearview mirror with HomeLink®. The GT trim level offers 338 horsepower from dual electric motors located on the front and rear axles and more than 270 miles of manufacturer-estimated range.

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is available in five exterior colors: Coastal Wolf Gray Metallic, Habanero Orange Metallic, Cosmic White Pearl, Astro Black Mica, and Metropolis Gray. Coastal Wolf Gray Metallic, Habanero Orange Metallic, Cosmic White Pearl, and Metropolis Gray exterior colors are available with a two-tone roof on Uncharted GT models.

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is assembled in Japan.

2026 Subaru Uncharted Model/Trim Transmission MSRP Uncharted Premium FWD SST $34,995 Uncharted Sport SST $39,795 Uncharted GT SST $43,795 Uncharted Paint Options Premium Paint $475 Premium + Two-Tone Paint $970

Destination & Delivery is $1,450 for Uncharted and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,600 for retailers in Alaska.

