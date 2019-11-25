Subaru climbs to new heights in Killington, Vermont as official vehicle of “The Beast of the East.”

Subaru owners headed to these Vermont ski destinations this winter will enjoy exclusive resort benefits, including Subaru VIP Parking, Subaru concierge, shuttle vehicles, and surprises throughout the season designed specifically for the Subaru brand's intrepid owners. The partnership with Killington also includes the New England debut of Subaru WinterFest , the Subaru brand's winter lifestyle event series and concert tour.

"At Subaru of America, we know our owners are seeking exciting wintertime experiences at top destinations from coast to coast," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America. "We're thrilled to bring Subaru WinterFest to Killington Resort for the first time ever, giving our loyal owners an unforgettable experience at one of the East Coast's top ski destinations."

After years of requests from Subaru owners, SOA and SNE will bring Subaru WinterFest to Killington Resort from February 21 to February 23, 2020. Launching a full resort takeover, Subaru WinterFest Killington will offer Vermont an elevated concert experience, featuring top performances from national headlining artists.

"In our eyes, Subaru has always been the unofficial vehicle of The Green Mountain State," said Jeffrey T. Ruble, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Subaru of New England. "This partnership is a perfect fit, and one we feel will resonate with the community. We're looking forward to connecting with skiers and snowboarders this winter at Killington Resort and Pico Mountain!"

"We are thrilled to partner with Subaru of America and Subaru of New England to bring our guests an enhanced experience with the Subaru brand that shares our values of adventure and fun in the great outdoors," said Mike Solimano, President & General Manager, Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. "We welcome new and returning Subaru owners to our resort and look forward to delivering the best ski season yet."

A full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2020 will be coming soon. For more information, visit: Subaru.com/WinterFest and follow #SubaruWinterFest.

With the addition of Subaru as their Official Vehicle, Killington and Pico now join other POWDR resorts including Eldora Mountain, Copper Mountain, Snowbird, Lee Canyon, Mt. Bachelor, Boreal, Soda Springs, and Woodward Park City.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, NJ, the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com.

About Subaru of New England, Inc.

Established in 1971 and based out of Norwood, MA, Subaru of New England, Inc. (SNE) markets & distributes Subaru vehicles and parts to the 64 Subaru Retailers throughout the six New England states. Through its commitment to the Subaru Love Promise, SNE is dedicated to the causes and passions that matter most to its Subaru owners. Leading by example, SNE's office building is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certified, featuring efficient, state-of-the-art technologies and renewable resources. In the past several years, SNE and its Retailers have donated millions to local charities.

To learn more about Subaru of New England, visit SubaruOfNewEngland.com.

About Killington Resort

Killington Resort is a four-season destination sitting on 3,000 acres in the heart of Central Vermont's Green Mountains. "The Beast of the East" boasts 92 miles of diverse snow sports terrain spread across six peaks including Pico Mountain, served by the most expansive lift network and snowmaking system in Eastern North America. After the snow melts, Killington features an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 35 miles of mountain biking trails with expansion underway with Gravity Logic, plus 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly infinite après, dining, and lodging options have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and riders for more than 55 years. Killington is part of the POWDR portfolio. Visit Killington.com for more information and be social with #beast365.

Diane Anton Subaru of America, Inc. 856-488-5093 danton@subaru.com Courtney DiFiore Killington Resort 802-422-6115 cdifiore@killington.com Stanley Lewicki Subaru of New England, Inc. 781-255-6383 slewicki@snemail.com Jennifer Rudolph POWDR 303-625-3465 jrudolph@powdr.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

