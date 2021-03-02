Subaru Earns Four Awards In Kelley Blue Book 2021 Best Resale Value Awards
- Subaru earns Best Resale Value for Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and Outback
- Outback wins segment for sixth time
- For the second time, Forester wins segment
- 2021 marks the seventh win for Impreza
Mar 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
CAMDEN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the automaker has won four categories in Kelley Blue Book's 2021 Best Resale Value. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and Outback earned top spots in their respective segments. The Outback SUV secured its sixth segment win, and the seventh for the compact Impreza, over the award's 19-year history.
2021 Subaru Impreza
Best Resale Value: Compact Car
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Best Resale Value: Subcompact SUV
2021 Subaru Forester
Best Resale Value: Compact SUV
2021 Subaru Outback
Best Resale Value: Midsize SUV – 2-row
The Best Resale Value Awards recognize 2021 model-year vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period. Since depreciation (or loss of value) is typically a car-buyer's primary expense during ownership, these awards, like all of KBB.com's new- and used-vehicle information, are designed to help consumers make more informed car-buying decisions.
"We are thrilled to receive the 2021 Best Resale Value Award for Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and Outback from Kelley Blue Book," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "These awards reinforce our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability, dependability and value."
Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are in their 19th year and are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts who review statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury and sports car categories.
Each vehicle's projected resale value is specific to the 2021 model year. For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/best-resale-value-cars-trucks-suvs/.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Todd Hill
Manager, Product Public Relations
856.488.3234
[email protected]
Jessica Tullman
Product Communications
310.352.4400
[email protected]
Charles Ballard
Product & Technology Communications
856.488.8759
[email protected]
SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.
Share this article