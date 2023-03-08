SUBARU EARNS TOP MARKS FOR DEALER LOYALTY FROM S&P GLOBAL MOBILITY

Automaker Captures Award for Highest Overall Loyalty to Dealer and Outback Wins Model Loyalty in the Mid-Size Utility Segment

CAMDEN, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker has been awarded for having the Highest Overall Loyalty to Dealer for the 2022 calendar year in the 27th annual Automotive Loyalty Awards by S&P Global Mobility. According to S&P Global Mobility, 38 percent of Subaru owners returning to market acquired their next vehicle from the same dealer.

The Subaru Outback was also recognized for having the highest Model Loyalty in the Mid-Size Utility Segment.

"Retaining the trust of Subaru owners is at the heart of so much of what we do. It's a testament to the dedication of our nationwide network of retailers that car buyers continuously return for an experience they can count on, as well as vehicles they trust and love," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank S&P Global Mobility for recognizing the work we do to earn customer loyalty by providing top-notch experiences from purchase to ownership."

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. This year's awards are based on an analysis of new vehicle registrations during the 2022 calendar year.

S&P Global Mobility analyzes loyalty throughout the year and regularly works with its customers to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers and conquest and retention strategies.

For more information on the S&P Global Mobility 2022 Loyalty Awards, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/mobility/en/research-analysis/sp-global-mobility-recognizes-general-motors-as-top-manufactur.html .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

