Subaru Earns Top Marks In 2019 Corporate Equality Index

"At Subaru, we are proud of our efforts to ensure equal treatment and opportunities for all of our employees," said Peggy Verdi, Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, Subaru of America, Inc. "We believe strongly in a workplace that fosters diversity and inclusion in each facet of corporate life and are honored that our work in this arena has earned us recognition from the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third year in a row."

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. The automaker's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Subaru of America, Inc. has five employee resource groups (ERGs) which contribute to the Subaru Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion business strategy through their support of the Subaru Love Promise both internally and in the community. The mission of Out+Ally, the first ERG established at Subaru of America, is to create a network of LGBTQ+ employees and straight allies that strives to establish community, support, and resources to create a stronger workplace and a more engaged customer base. According to a 2018 report by the HRC, nearly half of LGBTQ employees in the U.S. are closeted at work.

"One of the core goals of the Out+Ally ERG is to foster a work environment where LGBTQ+ individuals feel comfortable bringing their whole authentic self to work," said Joseph Pawlicki, co-founder of Out+Ally. "Subaru's achievement of this perfect score creates a strong platform for us to deliver on this goal and continue our efforts for an even greater work culture."

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

