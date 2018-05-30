Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology Reduces Pedestrian Collisions According to HLDI

"The data clearly show that EyeSight is eliminating many crashes, including pedestrian crashes," says HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore.

EyeSight, which is offered on all 2018 Subaru model lines except the BRZ sports car, includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lane Keep Assist. For the 2019 model year, EyeSight will be standard equipment on the all-new three-row Subaru Ascent SUV as well as the Outback SUV, Legacy midsize sedan and fully redesigned Forester SUV. EyeSight is available as an option on the 2018 Legacy; Outback; Forester; Crosstrek compact SUV; Impreza compact sedan and 5-door; and WRX high-performance sedan.

"We are gratified, but not surprised, that HLDI data show Subaru EyeSight can prevent crashes, including with pedestrians," said Subaru of America President and CEO Thomas J. Doll. "Safety is paramount to Subaru, and each year we continue to improve and innovate the safety features and technology in our vehicles for our customers. Our safety technology has been a key driver behind our steady sales growth, highlighted by 77 months of consecutive month-over-month increases."

Second-Generation EyeSight

Specifically, the HLDI found that Subaru vehicles equipped with the first-generation EyeSight system, introduced for 2013, show a 33-percent reduction in pedestrian-related insurance claims, and models with the current-generation EyeSight system, which was introduced for 2015, show a 41-percent reduction.

"Subaru has taken a good system and made it even better," Moore says. "It's great to see the company moving quickly to deploy the technology through its fleet."

The 2018 Impreza, Legacy, Outback and WRX models earned the IIHS 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and LED Steering Responsive Headlights. Currently, 21 vehicles qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award after new-for-2018 requirements were implemented for headlights and frontal crash evaluations. In addition, Forester and Crosstrek received the 2018 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with EyeSight and LED Steering Responsive Headlights.

Critical Safety Issue

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 2016 data show pedestrian deaths account for 16 percent of all auto collision fatalities, and the numbers are on the rise – up 46 percent since reaching their lowest point in 2009. The increase, IIHS points out, has been mostly in urban and suburban areas where safe crossing locations might be scarce, including on busy roads designed to funnel vehicle traffic toward freeways, and mainly in the dark.

Subaru-Developed Technology

Developed by Subaru, EyeSight debuted in the 2013 Legacy and Outback models. The current, second-generation EyeSight system was introduced for 2015 with upgraded capabilities and extended detection range. The 2019 Ascent also features the EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM), which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings, as well as system status information, on the vehicle windshield.

EyeSight uses two Subaru-developed color cameras mounted inside the car on the upper edge of the windshield, thus reducing the potential for damage that could occur in bumper-mounted systems. EyeSight processes stereo images to identify vehicles traveling in front, as well as obstacles, traffic lanes and other objects. EyeSight is capable of detecting pedestrians in the vehicle's path and can activate in order to mitigate or even avoid the collision. Under certain circumstances, Eyesight is able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop, thus avoiding a collision.

About the Institutes

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing the losses — deaths, injuries and property damage — from crashes on the nation's roads.

The Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) shares and supports this mission through scientific studies of insurance data representing the human and economic losses resulting from the ownership and operation of different types of vehicles and by publishing insurance loss results by vehicle make and model.

For more information, visit iihs.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

