THE 2025 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT LAUNCHES WITH HEARTFELT NEW ADVERTISING, TARGETING MORE THAN $350 MILLION IN TOTAL CHARITABLE DONATIONS

During this year's Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers will once again support four national charity partners: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels, and the National Park Foundation, alongside 837 local hometown charities selected by retailers.

The touching new advertising spot, "Prom," captures the inspiring selflessness of a young Make-A-Wish child, who grants one of the charity's five unique wish types – a Wish to Give. Meanwhile, "Love Comes Home" highlights the work that Subaru retailers do each day, supporting hometown charities in their respective communities.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The act of giving back is woven into Subaru's DNA and the daily mission of our incredible charity partners. The Subaru Share the Love Event empowers our owners and retailers to drive lasting change while sharing the season's greatest gifts: compassion and care."

Both commercials will run in 30-second and 15-second formats across national television, streaming, digital video, and social media platforms, with "Prom" also running as a 60-second version in select placements. Creative materials will also include digital ads highlighting each national charity partner. Media partners include ABC, NBC, YouTube, Peacock, Max, Hulu, and Amazon. A Spanish-language version of "Love Comes Home" will run on Telemundo, UniMás, Univision, and TUDN. The ads are viewable on the Subaru of America YouTube channel.

From November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating retailers nationwide to the customer's charity of choice.* Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their community to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased to accompany the original donation. Additionally, many retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Over the last seventeen years, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated nearly $320 million to help those in need through the Subaru Share the Love® Event, supporting more than 2,700 hometown charities. To learn more, visit: www.subaru.com/share, or join the conversation via #SubaruShareTheLove.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period at participating retailers. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.

