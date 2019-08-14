Subaru Launch Control Comes to Amazon Prime Video for Seventh Season

Since its debut in 2013, Launch Control has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at America's top rally team through thrills and challenges of a racing season. The series has become a fan favorite for its combination of fierce action, spectacular visuals and behind the scenes access to the inner workings of a top-level motorsports program, including championship-winning drivers Travis Pastrana and David Higgins.

In addition to the seventh season launching August 28, Season 6 of Launch Control is now live on Amazon Prime Video to give fans the opportunity to stream last season's episodes, including the debut of the Americas Rallycross (ARX) championship, Higgins' 2018 American Rally Association (ARA) title chase, and the first-ever Nitro Rallycross event.

The 2018-2019 off-season saw the Subaru team add four-time rallycross champion Scott Speed and 17-year-old rally phenom Oliver Solberg, move into a new state-of-the-art facility and launch a historically-inspired blue and gold racing livery. Season 7 will document this transition and follow the team through the 2019 ARA and ARX seasons, as the Subaru/Vermont SportsCar program seeks to become the first team ever to win both the U.S. national rally and rallycross championships in the same year.

"Racing is in our blood, and nowhere is that passion easier to see than in Launch Control," said William Stokes, Motorsports Manager for Subaru of America. "We're proud to bring the series to Amazon Prime Video to give fans the chance to experience the thrill of rally and rallycross anywhere and on any device – including in their living rooms."

Launch Control is a production of Formula Photographic and Bowes Media with the support of Subaru of America.

