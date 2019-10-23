Subaru Loves The Earth Recycling Program Expands To More Than 160 REI Stores Nationwide

Starting today, Subaru has provided a co-branded TerraCycle collection box to all REI stores, offering a convenient way for REI members and customers to recycle snack wrappers accumulated from outdoor activities. Commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, the collected waste streams will be turned into useful, high-quality recycled products (such as park benches, picnic tables and playground materials) and donated to Subaru community partners.

"Here at Subaru, we realize that along with our shared love of the great outdoors and all of the enjoyment it brings, it also comes with the responsibility of keeping our communities clean, not only for ourselves, but for future generations," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome REI stores into our Subaru Loves the Earth program, joining our motivated network of environmentally conscious retailers across the country who have already shown great initiative in our quest to keep the outdoors beautiful and make the world a better place, one piece of recycled material at a time."

To kick off the program, Subaru will host several one-day upcycling collection drives at select REI stores, leading up to #OptOutside on November 29. Upcycling is the practice of creating a useable product from waste or unwanted items or adapting an existing product in some way to add value. Consumers are invited to bring used snack wrappers and unwanted recreational equipment they wish to recycle, including tents, yoga mats, yoga blocks, bike tubes, bike tires, grips and reusable beverage bottles. In appreciation, participants can receive a gift, while supplies last.

To participate in the upcycling events, consumers can stop by REI stores at the following dates and locations:

DATE EAST WEST





Saturday, November 2 Timonium, Maryland Denver, Colorado Sunday, November 3 Rockville, Maryland Lakewood, Colorado Saturday, November 9 Fairfax, Virginia Manhattan Beach, California Sunday, November 10 Woodbridge, Virginia Burbank, California Saturday, November 16 Charlotte, North Carolina Mountain View, California Sunday, November 17 Asheville, North Carolina Berkeley, California Saturday, November 23 Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington Sunday, November 24 Dallas, Texas Tacoma, Washington

The automaker's partnership with REI for #OptOutside 2019 is a part of Subaru Loves the Earth, the environmental-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise philanthropic vision.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/environment and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth and #DontFeedTheLandfills.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.



For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 157 stores in 37 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About Terracycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle also sells Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users to recycle items in offices, homes, factories and public facilities. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com



Dominick Infante

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-8615

dinf@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

