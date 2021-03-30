Subaru Named Best Overall Brand and Most Trusted Brand in 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards

As recipient of the Best Overall Brand award, Subaru achieved the highest average score across all ratings of non-luxury models, in addition to its Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand titles. This year's Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards marks the seventh consecutive year Subaru has been named Most Trusted Brand. The automaker has also won four Best Overall Brand awards and five Best Performance Brand Awards.

"At Subaru, cultivating and maintaining the trust of our owners is at the heart of everything we do, and Subaru owners know that we go above and beyond to earn their dedication," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are honored that Kelley Blue Book has once again recognized the level of loyalty the Subaru brand represents as an automaker that is More Than a Car Company®."

The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automakers' outstanding achievements in shaping and maintaining brand attributes that capture the attention and enthusiasm of the new vehicle buying public. Award categories are calculated among luxury, non-luxury, and truck shoppers. The 2021 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch study.

Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study tapping into 12,000+ in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insights into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and consideration among new-car shoppers.

For more information about the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/awards/brand-image-awards/.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

