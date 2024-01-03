Subaru of America 2023 Year-End Sales Up 13.6 Percent

December sales up 1.8 percent

Full year of monthly sales increases and 17 consecutive months of sales growth

Crosstrek achieves best December and best year ever

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 17 consecutive months of increased sales with 57,764 vehicles sold for December 2023, a 1.8 percent increase compared with December 2022 (56,760). Subaru ended calendar year 2023 with 632,086 vehicle sales, a 13.6 percent increase compared with calendar year 2022.

"Subaru and our retailers worked hard in 2023 to exceed customer expectations and achieve a full year of consecutive sales increases," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Subaru of America, Inc. "We were also able to donate millions of dollars to charities that make a meaningful impact in communities across the country. We recognize how the spirit of the Subaru Love Promise brings together our customers, retailers, distributor partners, and colleagues across the country to make the world a better place."

For calendar year 2023, Outback was the top performer by volume with 161,814 vehicle sales (+10 percent). Crosstrek, a close second by volume, achieved its best year ever with 159,193 vehicle sales (+3 percent) and had its best December ever. Forester added 152,566 annual sales (+34 percent) in 2023. On the performance side, the automaker's WRX model achieved annual sales of 24,681 (+32 percent), and the BRZ sports car added 4,188 sales (+25 percent) in 2023. The Solterra EV completed its first full year on sale with 8,872 vehicle sales.

"We closed 2023 on a high note, capping off a year of steady sales gains as the Subaru family saw significant growth last year," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As we kick off 2024, we have great expectations of welcoming even more new customers, and are eager to have them share their adventures with the largest range of vehicles available in Subaru's history."

Carline Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,996 6,980 -28.4 % 60,543 63,704 -4.9 % BRZ 273 325 -16 % 4,188 3,345 25.2 % Crosstrek 15,799 13,491 17.1 % 159,193 155,142 2.6 % Forester 15,653 13,526 15.7 % 152,566 114,096 33.7 % Impreza 2,523 2,495 1.1 % 34,719 30,846 12.6 % Legacy 1,878 2,125 -11.6 % 25,510 22,605 12.9 % Outback 14,304 14,797 -3.3 % 161,814 147,262 9.9 % Solterra 956 825 15.9 % 8,872 919 865.4 % WRX 1,382 2,196 -37.1 % 24,681 18,662 32.3 % TOTAL 57,764 56,760 1.8 % 632,086 556,581 13.6 %

December sales were supported by the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event where the automaker donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities. Retailers could also select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. In the program's 16th consecutive year, Subaru and its retailers aimed to achieve the philanthropic milestone of over $285 million in cumulative donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2023 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

