Subaru of America Achieves Second Major Recycling Milestone In Less Than Six-Months

"At a time when the environment has never been more at risk and therefore extremely vital to protect, this incredible milestone means so much to us at Subaru," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Through our partnership with TerraCycle, in a mere six months after announcing our first milestone, our participating Subaru retailers across the country have doubled the number of hard-to-recycle waste products collected to over two million pieces. The results of this partnership speak to our belief that we all have a responsibility to protect our planet."

Utilizing TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box™ platform, participating Subaru retailers encouraged customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers, disposable cups and lids, and coffee, tea and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru emboldened customers to enhance their own commitment to sustainability by inviting them to collect these waste streams at their home or office and bring them into a local participating Subaru retailer.

The collected waste is then turned into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials and donated to Subaru community partners. Subaru retailers can also view, and order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle.

"TerraCycle is always eager to partner with eco-conscious brands committed to reducing their environmental footprint and Subaru continues to raise-the-bar by addressing waste that they don't manufacture," said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. "Through the sustained success of the Subaru Loves the Earth program, motivated individuals and local organizations continue to divert waste from their neighborhoods and landfills while instilling environmental awareness throughout their communities."

The partnership with TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box™ program is part of the larger Subaru Loves the Earth initiative , which is dedicated to preserving the environment. The automaker's commitment to preservation is one part of the Subaru Love Promise .

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/environment and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth and #DontFeedTheLandfills.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

