Subaru Of America And Center For Pet Safety Unveil The Safest And Most Dangerous Spots For Pets In An SUV

As larger, 3-row SUVs have become more prominent in the market, Subaru and CPS analyzed the design and spacing in these larger vehicles and have identified the safest, and most dangerous, places for pets to travel based on the unique design of 3-row SUVs. To ensure safety for all travelers in a 3-row SUV with captain's chairs, pets should ideally be secured in the second or third row, and follow this simple guide:

Pets 20 lb. or less can be harnessed or secured in carriers in the 2nd row Captain's Chair

Larger pets, more than 20 lb., should be properly secured and travel in the 3rd row bench directly behind one of the Captain's Chairs

NEVER place your pet on the floor between the Captain's Chairs in 3-row SUV models, as this could result in the pet becoming a projectile and cause serious injury to both the pet and vehicle passengers

When traveling with both children and pets in a 3-row vehicle with Captain's Chairs, secure the child in the 2nd row and secure the pet in the 3rd row, on the opposite side of the vehicle as the child

"Following these simple tips will help to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash and in all cases, pets should be properly secured to prevent distractions for the driver and prevent serious injury to both the pet and vehicle passengers," said Lindsey Wolko, Founder and CEO, Center for Pet Safety. "Thanks to partners like Subaru, we can bring awareness to the safest ways for pets to come along on family adventures, while preventing potentially devastating accidents."

"Given that a majority of Subaru drivers are also pet parents, education around pet travel safety is crucial," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "As part of our continued support for pet safety, we are proud to once again team up with longstanding partner, Center for Pet Safety, and shine a light on proper practices for traveling with pets in 3-row SUVs like the all-new Ascent."

Subaru recently introduced the all-new 3-row Subaru Ascent, which is the biggest Subaru ever built. Expanding on renowned Subaru strengths, the Ascent delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of new safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The Ascent offers three rows of seating, with available bench or captain's chairs in the second row.

Subaru always strives to develop vehicles with safety in mind. The 2019 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new, available EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield.

The partnership continues the work that began in 2013 with the testing of pet harnesses by CPS. The resulting Harness Crashworthiness Study uncovered major differences in performance of popular pet restraints, with many resulting in catastrophic failure that could cause serious injury to both the pet and vehicle passengers. The goal of the study was to highlight the importance of driving safely with pets and to complete the first formal test protocol and independent ratings guidelines for pet travel harnesses, published by CPS in 2014. In 2015, Subaru and CPS highlighted the top pet safety products in the 2015 Crate and Carrier Crashworthiness Studies, a collaborative initiative to examine the effectiveness and safety of pet crates and carriers in the event of a crash. Formal test protocols and independent ratings guidelines for pet travel carriers and crates were published by CPS in 2016.

For more information and resources, please visit http://www.centerforpetsafety.org/ and http://www.subaru.com/pets.

About The Center for Pet Safety

The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. Based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research, product testing and education. For additional information visit www.CenterforPetSafety.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

