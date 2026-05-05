SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2026 SUBIEFEST EVENT SERIES ACROSS SIX STATES, INCLUDING TWO UPDATED VENUES

The Subiefest event series continues to surprise, delight, and bring together Subaru enthusiasts from across the country Post this

The series kicks off with the iconic Wicked Big Meet on June 7 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and runs through December 12. Over the course of the year, the events will welcome thousands of enthusiasts and their vehicles for friendly competitions, hands-on technology sessions, access to unique vendors, and fun giveaways.

As the title sponsor of the series, Subaru will feature a full lineup of brand-new EV, hybrid, and gas models onsite, including the all-new Trailseeker and Uncharted, the 2026 Outback Wilderness, and many more. Attendees can also put their own Subaru vehicles to the test on custom-designed autocross courses designed to help sharpen driving skills in a controlled environment. The experience will also include an exciting, curated display of historical, retro, and special-edition cars, including Subaru Motorsports USA rally and Gymkhana vehicles.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Every year, the Subiefest event series continues to surprise, delight, and bring together Subaru enthusiasts from across the country. As a true can't-miss celebration for the Subaru community, we are excited to welcome fans of all kinds to connect, explore, and create lasting memories."

At select locations, guests will have the opportunity to participate in meet-and-greets and ride-alongs with legendary Subaru driver, skateboarder, and influencer Bucky Lasek, along with Subaru Motorsports USA drivers Rhiannon Gelsomino and Scott Speed. Each event location will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for registered participants, ensuring an engaging experience with something for everyone.

The full 2026 event schedule includes:

Date Event Location June 7th Wicked Big Meet Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT July 25th Subiefest California Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA September 27th Boxerfest York Fairgrounds, York, PA October 10th Subiefest Midwest RT66 Raceway, Joliet, IL October 24th Subiefest Florida Freedom Factory, Bradenton, FL December 12th Subiefest Texas Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

As part of the Subaru Loves Pets® pillar and the company's broader Subaru Love Promise® initiative, Subaru is bringing back fan-favorite, animal-friendly "pet oasis" areas. These will feature covered, shady grassy spaces where visitors' animal companions can relax, along with pet adoption opportunities in partnership with local organizations at each participating event. Fans can also shop exclusive Subaru Gear on-site, experience iRacing simulators, and enjoy additional interactive attractions. This year's event partners include Bucky Lasek, Subaru Certified Collision Centers, and Subaru Motorsports USA.

For more information on SubieEvents and upcoming experiences, visit subiefest.com and follow the action on social media using #Subiefest2026, #WickedBigMeet2026, and #Boxerfest2026.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.