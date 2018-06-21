Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2019 Crosstrek Models

On June 1, Subaru of America (SOA) reported its 78th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases which included the best month ever for Crosstrek sales. In just its third year of production, Crosstrek has become Subaru's third best-selling model. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered in three trim levels: 2.0i base, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited when it arrives at retailers later this Summer. Pricing on the compact SUV begins at just $100 more than last model year at $21,895.

With safety as Subaru's top priority, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now available on all 2019 Crosstrek trim levels. EyeSight features include Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lane Keep Assist. Crosstrek has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for seven years running (2012–2018) and the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek received the highest possible rating for front crash prevention from IIHS when equipped with EyeSight.

Every Crosstrek is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered as either a 6-speed manual or Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The 6-speed manual transmission models have fuel economy of 23city/29hwy/25 combined miles per gallon. For Premium and Limited trims, the CVT features a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios. Fuel economy for CVT models is 27city/33hwy/29 combined miles per gallon. CVT models have X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions.

The 2019 Crosstrek combines a bold design and highly capable chassis with 8.7-in of ground clearance for versatility in both off-road and city driving. The Crosstrek 2.0i base comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheel in black with machine finish, roof rails and black side cladding. The interior has black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels, in addition to a standard gloss black rear roof spoiler.

The fun-to-drive Crosstrek comes with an array of standard features including 6.5-inch STARLINK Multimedia system with Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto-up/ auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; remote keyless entry system, tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats; and more.

The 2019 Crosstrek 2.0i CVT model is priced at $22,895 and now offers a new option package which includes EyeSight along with a high-grade instrument cluster with color LCD display, overhead console shower light, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire pressure display.

Equipped with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, the 2019 Crosstrek 2.0i Premium starts at $22,895. The Premium trim adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield Wiper De-Icer and heated exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual rear USB ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation; and Welcoming lighting. The standard features on the Premium continue with a 6-speaker sound system, retractable cargo cover, cargo tray, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle and more.

Premium trim level includes an updated SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system that now includes a single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® All Access Radio; SiriusXM Travel Link®; and the latest SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security services (with a complimentary 3-year subscription to Safety Plus services and a 6-month trial subscription to Safety and Security Plus services).

Stepping up to the Premium trim with Lineartronic CVT offers more optional equipment. Option packages with moonroof and/or EyeSight include Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert. Models equipped with EyeSight also include TPMS with individual tire pressure display; high grade instrument cluster with color LCD display an overhead console shower light; and Steering Responsive Headlights.

The Crosstrek 2.0i Limited continues as the top of the model line with standard features over the Premium which now include CVT with X-MODE with Hill Descent Control; SUBARU STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus that adds Voice activated controls, Bluetooth® hands-free text messaging and Near Field Communication; 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; 6-way power driver's seat; Steering Responsive Headlights; and High Beam Assist. Limited trims come standard with a suite of driver assist technology including EyeSight; High Beam Assist; Steering Responsive Headlights; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Limited trims also include Automatic LED low and high beam height adjustment control. The 2019 Limited is priced from $27,195.

The interior on the Crosstrek Limited features black or high-contrast gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel. Limited trims include upgraded Multi-Function display and individual wheel display TPMS indicators. An optional power moonroof is available for the Limited. A second option package, with moonroof, adds the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation that features voiced activated navigation powered by TomTom® with over-the-air map updates along with Harman Kardon® premium audio.

All 2019 Crosstrek models include seven airbags including driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags as well as a driver's knee airbag.



SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle's multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha™, Pandora® and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; and Rear Vision Camera as standard. The 6.5-inch multimedia system in the Premium adds a single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link®. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus adds to voice activated controls for phone and Near Field Communication to the list of features. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds navigation powered by TomTom, voiced activated navigation, and over-the-air updates.

For safety, security and convenience, SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers three connected services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

2019 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery 2.0i 6MT 01 $21,895 $22,870 2.0i CVT 01, 03 $22,895 $23,870 2.0i Premium 6MT 11 $22,895 $23,870 2.0i Premium CVT 11, 12, 13, 14 $23,895 $24,870 2.0i Limited CVT 21, 22, 23 $27,195 $28,170

2019 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (6MT or CVT) N/A 03 EyeSight® $845 11 Standard Model (6MT or CVT) N/A 12 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert $1,400 13 EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert $1,395 14 EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert $2,395 21 Standard Model N/A 22 Moonroof $1,000 23 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $2,350

Destination & Delivery is $975 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,125 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

