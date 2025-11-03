SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS OCTOBER 2025 SALES

Crosstrek maintains top seller position for sixth month in a row

Best-ever October for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 51,036 vehicle sales for October 2025 and year-to-date sales of 534,073, a 2.6 percent decrease.

Crosstrek was the top seller for the sixth consecutive month, achieving its best October ever with 16,284 vehicles sold. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 51,036 vehicle sales for October 2025 and year-to-date sales of 534,073. In October, Crosstrek remained the top seller for the sixth consecutive month, achieving its best October ever with 16,284 vehicles sold, a 2.2 percent increase over the same month in 2024. Outback followed with 13,441 vehicles sold, and Forester sold 12,769 vehicles.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: “October marked a strong month, with sales of more than 50,000 vehicles thanks to our dedicated retailers and loyal customers. Looking forward, we are excited that Forester production has shifted from Japan to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., increasing the availability of U.S.-built Subaru vehicles. From gas to hybrid to electric, our customers can depend on Subaru and our retailers to find a vehicle that matches their safety, reliability, and longevity needs.”

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru achieved an important month-over-month gain in market share in October thanks to our retailers going above and beyond to meet customer needs with care and expertise. They continue to exemplify what it means to be More Than a Car Dealer®. As new models like Crosstrek Hybrid and the all-new 2026 Outback arrive, their exceptional service and relationship building will continue to set Subaru apart, ensuring that every driver feels confident and supported long after they leave the showroom."

Carline Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,747 4,402 -14.9 % 35,063 47,016 -25.4 % BRZ 182 365 -50.1 % 2,466 2,688 -8.3 % Crosstrek 16,284 15,928 2.2 % 159,009 147,775 7.6 % Forester 12,769 13,431 -4.9 % 145,806 143,529 1.6 % Impreza 2,063 2,501 -17.5 % 24,167 25,574 -5.5 % Legacy 1,817 1,661 9.4 % 18,864 16,303 15.7 % Outback 13,441 13,549 -1 % 129,854 139,882 -7.2 % Solterra 13 1,078 -98.8 % 9,985 10,215 -2.3 % WRX 720 1,637 -56 % 8,859 15,182 -41.7 % TOTAL 51,036 54,552 -6.5 % 534,073 548,164 -2.6 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

