Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2020 Impreza Sedan and 5-Door Models

Subaru of America, Inc., which posted its 67th consecutive month of more than 40,000 vehicles sold, today announced pricing on the 2020 Impreza sedan and 5-door models. For 2020, all Impreza models equipped with the Lineartronic® CVT come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Also new for 2020 is the available Rear Seat Reminder, which is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Offered in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Sport and Limited – the 2020 Impreza arrives at Subaru retailers this month. Pricing starts at $18,695, a $100 increase over the previous year.

The Impreza exterior receives an updated front bumper cover and grille design, and the rear combination light design has been refined for 5-door models. Ocean Blue Pearl has been added to the color palette.

The 2020 Impreza comes standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine with direct fuel injection that produces 152-horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Available on all trim levels is the Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) which, on Premium and above, features a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allows the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios. The 2020 Impreza achieves up to 36 highway MPG and more than 450 miles on a full tank, making it one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles sold in the U.S.

The compact vehicle starts with an extensive roster of standard features including the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and more. New for 2020, automatic power door locks with collision detection unlock function is standard on all trim levels.

Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. EyeSight is standard on all trim levels when equipped with the Lineartronic CVT.

The entry-level Impreza with Lineartronic CVT is priced at $19,995 and includes standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration and electronic trunk lid release (sedan).

The Premium trim, priced from $22,095, includes all features from the Base model with Lineartronic CVT and adds 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The mid-level trim also adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus, STARLINK Safety and Security features, fog lights and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors. The 5-door models are equipped with roof rails as standard.

A $1,970 option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and 6-way power driver's seat.

The Impreza Sport, available in sedan and 5-door, delivers a more fun-to-drive performance feel thanks to exclusive suspension tuning, new 18-inch machine-finish alloy wheels and Active Torque Vectoring. New for 2020, the Sport sedan is equipped with the Lineartronic CVT with 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as driver-selectable SI-DRIVE as standard. SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle's throttle characteristics by choosing between "Intelligent" and "Sport" modes. "Intelligent" mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while "Sport" mode tunes the throttle to emphasize performance. The 5-door version still comes standard with a 5-speed manual with factory-installed short throw shifter. Sport models are priced from $22,895.

Exclusive exterior styling and features setting the Impreza Sport apart include black-finish front grille, body-color rocker panels and exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal. The Impreza Sport 5-door features gloss black rear gate trim, while the Sport sedan has a rear trunk spoiler. Inside the Sport, unique black and gray upholstery is trimmed with red stitching, a motif that repeats for the steering wheel, gear shift, instrument panel and door trim. The instrument panel incorporates exclusive Sport gauges and a multi-function display.

The Sport comes well equipped, with upgrades over the Premium that include the SUBARU STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, aluminum pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift handle and a CVT shift boot round out the Sport's enhanced standard equipment.

An option package that includes Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Harmon Kardon® amplifier and speakers and 6-way power driver's seat is available for $2,470.

Subaru continues to elevate the status of the Limited trim for the 2020 Impreza. Priced from $25,795, the Limited features a more upscale exterior with LED headlights (low and high beam) and distinctive "Konoji" LED daytime running lights and redesigned 17-inch machine finished alloy wheels. Thoughtful use of exterior chrome trim and turn signal side mirrors add a touch of elegance.

The Limited's leather trimmed interior features double-stitching on the door armrests and instrument panel, and a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include an automatic climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system.

For better performance, the Limited now comes standard with SI-Drive. Also, the flagship model comes standard with High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights for better night time visibility. Additional standard driver assist technology includes Reverse Automatic Braking and, new for 2020, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert.

An option package that includes the STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation, Harmon Kardon® premium audio and Power Moonroof is available for $2,350.

All 2020 Impreza models include, as standard equipment, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and a rear vision camera with steering lines display.

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle's multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems for Impreza offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone and AM/FM stereo. The Base trim is equipped with the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system as standard. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Premium, adds a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM All-Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription) and HD Radio®. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus adds WIFI hotspot capability (subscription required), over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication to the list of features and is standard on Sport and Limited. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates), SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription) and is optional for Limited.

Three STARLINK Safety and Security packages, available on Premium, Sport and Limited trims, are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge Package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

2020 IMPREZA Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Impreza Sedan







Standard 5MT 01 $18,695 $19,595 Standard CVT 03 $19,995 $20,895 Premium CVT 11, 14 $22,095 $22,995 Sport CVT 21, 23 $23,495 $24,395 Limited CVT 31, 35 $25,795 $26,695

Impreza 5-door







Standard 5MT 01 $19,195 $20,095 Standard CVT 03 $20,495 $21,395 Premium CVT 11, 14 $22,595 $23,495 Sport 5MT 21 $22,895 $23,795 Sport CVT 21, 23 $23,995 $24,895 Limited CVT 31, 35 $26,295 $27,195

2020 Impreza Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Base Model (5MT) N/A 03 Base Model (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 11 Standard Premium Model N/A 14 Power Moonroof + Blind Sport Detection w/ Rear Cross

Traffic Alert + Keyless Access with Push-Button Start +

Power Driver Seat $1,970 21 Standard Sport Model (5MT) N/A 21 Standard Sport Model (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 23 Power Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross

Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon® Amplifier and Speakers +

Power Driver Seat $2,470 31 Standard Limited Model N/A 35 Power Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon®

Amplifiers and Speakers $2,350 Destination & Delivery is $900 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,050 for retailers in Alaska.

