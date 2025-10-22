More than 25,000 Superchargers now available to Subaru Solterra EV owners

2026 Subaru Solterra EV models can use Plug & Charge to seamlessly charge

Genuine Subaru Accessory Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) for 2023-2025 Solterra models available soon through Subaru retailers

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., announced today all owners of Subaru Solterra models now have easier access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America for convenient and fast charging. Additionally, through SubaruConnect, owners of 2026 Subaru Solterra EV models can easily charge their vehicles through the "Plug & Charge" functionality, which automatically recognizes the vehicle and initiates charging.

Subaru Solterra EV Adds Tesla Supercharging Access Through SubaruConnect App Subaru NACS Adapter

The 2026 Subaru Solterra EV is equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is compatible with applicable Tesla Superchargers. This fall, owners of 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra EV models can purchase a Genuine Subaru Accessory Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) to access more DC fast-charging stations, including Tesla Superchargers. Subaru will communicate with owners on adapter availability once more information is available. Subaru recommends the use of a Genuine Subaru Accessory Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) for safe and efficient charging performance.

Through the SubaruConnect app, Solterra owners can set up payment methods for charging and search for available stations through the Find Stations Map. Owners of 2026 Subaru Solterra EV models can automatically initiate battery preconditioning when navigating to a DC fast charger using the onboard cloud-based navigation system, or they can do so manually through the touchscreen menus in the vehicle. The 2026 Subaru Solterra EV can charge up to 80% in about 28 minutes, even in cold weather, thanks to the preconditioning system. The all-new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV offers up to 288 miles of range and is available at retailers nationwide. For more information about the SubaruConnect app, visit Subaru.com or access the app here.

