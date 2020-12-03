Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid

The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid receives a redesigned front bumper and fog light trim. Also updated is the hexagonal grille featuring a silver metallic wing with blue accent. The compact SUV's suspension has been retuned, featuring coils and dampers optimized for better ride, handling, and steering response.

The Hybrid features Subaru StarDrive® Technology, which uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter, plus it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking. The plug-in SUV offers up to 17 miles of pure electric driving.

The Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in several states, including CA, MD and NY. The plug-in hybrid may also qualify for a $4,502 Federal tax credit and certain states offer rebates of up to $1,500.

The highly capable compact SUV features X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The Crosstrek Hybrid's 8.7-inches of ground clearance and 1,000 lb. towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving. The Hybrid also comes standard with low-profile roof rails and unique 18-inch wheels in black with machine finish. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats offer up to 43.1 cu.ft. of cargo space, enough space for camping gear or luggage.

The Hybrid is equipped with an ample list of standard features including an 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure display; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; power door locks and side mirrors; LED fog lights; SI-Drive; and dual USB ports.

The Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology featuring Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Standard Steering Responsive Headlights illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Additional standard active safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert. Further, the Hybrid features a Pedestrian Alert System that provides an audible warning to pedestrians within the proximity of the vehicle when it is traveling below 20 mph.

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle's multimedia or navigation system. The Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia system which offers a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone and AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All-Access Radio and Travel Link® (4-month free subscription); WIFI hotspot capability (subscription required), HD Radio® and over-the-air updates. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates).

Exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid, STARLINK Connected Services include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle's climate control can automatically function without starting the engine, so it can warm up or cool down, even when garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status. These features are included in the Hybrid's free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.

An option package priced at $2,500 offers a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice activated navigation powered by TomTom, and Harman Kardon® 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

2021 Crosstrek Hybrid Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and

delivery Hybrid CVT 01, 02 $35,345 $36,395

2021 Crosstrek Hybrid Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (Hybrid) N/A 02 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon

Amplifier and Speakers + Heated Steering Wheel (Hybrid) $2,500 Destination & Delivery is $1,050 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,200 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

