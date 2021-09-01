Subaru of America Announces Recall of Select MY 2021 Subaru Imprezas

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on select 2021 model year (MY) Subaru Impreza vehicles. The issue affects 802 model year 2021 Subaru Impreza vehicles.

The affected vehicles may be equipped with a left front lower control arm with an improper weld near a connection joint between the lower control arm and the crossmember. An improper weld in this location may lead to a partial separation of the lower control arm from the crossmember. If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash. There have been no accidents or injuries due to this issue.

For all of the potentially affected vehicles, Subaru retailers will inspect the LOT number stamped on the left front lower control arm. If the control arm contains a specific LOT number, the part will be replaced with a new part at no cost to the customer. Until the inspection is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being instructed not drive the vehicle.

Vehicle owners will be contacted by mail. To find out if a vehicle is affected, please go to www.subaru.com and select Vehicle Recalls. Vehicle owners can also visit www.NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall. Alternatively, call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Hearing Impaired (TTY): 800-424-9153.

