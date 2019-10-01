Subaru of America Announces September Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 51,659 vehicle sales for September 2019, a 9.4 percent decrease compared with September 2018 due to low days supply and three fewer selling days compared to September 2018. Year to date, Subaru has sold a record 525,329 vehicles, up 4.4 percent compared with the same period last year despite a tightening market.

"2019 is already turning out to be another record year for Subaru thanks to the excellent efforts of our retailers," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Due to the rapid sell-down of the last generation Legacy and Outback models, our yearly, month-over-month sales streak of 93 consecutive months came to an end in September. We look forward to robust sales in October and are on target to achieve our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019, marking 12 consecutive years of sales increases."

"Buoyed by the sales success of the all-new Forester, and strong demand for the outgoing Outback and Legacy, we started September with historically low inventory levels," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "With the all-new 2020 Outback and Legacy starting to arrive at retailers and a strong book of presold orders waiting to be delivered, we look forward to strong sales in October and the remainder of the year."

Carline Sep-19 Sep-18 % Chg Sep-19 Sep-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 13,421 13,453 -0.2% 131,447 121,924 7.8% Impreza 5,861 6,186 -5.3% 49,293 59,540 -17.2% WRX/STI 1,385 2,383 -41.9% 17,367 21,957 -20.9% Ascent 5,319 5,859 -9.2% 60,042 16,580 262.1% Legacy 2,386 3,608 -33.9% 26,177 31,080 -15.8% Outback 11,281 12,895 -12.5% 140,530 137,992 1.8% BRZ 111 284 -60.9% 1,976 2,930 -32.6% Crosstrek 11,895 12,376 -3.9% 98,497 111,415 -11.6% TOTAL 51,659 57,044 -9.4% 525,329 503,418 4.4%

Earlier in September, Subaru announced the sale of its 10-millionth vehicle in the U.S. The new owner took delivery of a 2019 Subaru Impreza at the oldest Subaru retail facility in the country, Nate Wade Subaru in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"It took us 41 years to achieve our first five million sales, and just over 10 years to achieve the next five million," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability and dependability."

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

